NBA Free Agent Tracker 2018: Keeping tabs on LeBron James, all free agency moves and best available players

With the NBA Draft in the rear view mirror, it's time to turn our full attention to free agency. Kawhi Leonard's reported trade request has re-energized the offseason free agency speculation surrounding LeBron James and Paul George to the Lakers, and these rumors are just the tip of the iceberg for what should be one wild and interesting offseason.

Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.

Free agency begins on July 1, so keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.