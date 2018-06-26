NBA Free Agent Tracker 2018: Keeping up with LeBron James, every free agency move and best available players
All the info on the top names available this offseason
Now that the 2018 NBA Draft is a thing of the past, and the second annual NBA Awards Show has come and gone, it's time to turn our full attention to what could be one of the most exciting offseasons in recent memory. Huge names like LeBron James, Paul George and Chris Paul will likely hit the free agent market, making it a make-or-break summer for a number of franchises.
Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.
Free agency begins on July 1, so keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.
- PO: Player option
- TO: Team option
- UFA: Unrestricted free agent
- RFA: Restricted free agent
|Rank
|Player (Age)
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|LeBron James (33)
|F
|PO
|2
|Kevin Durant (29)
|F
|UFA
|3
|Paul George (28)
|F
|PO
|4
|Chris Paul (33)
|G
|UFA
|5
|Clint Capela (24)
|C
|RFA
|6
|DeMarcus Cousins (27)
|C
|UFA
|7
|DeAndre Jordan (29)
|C
|PO
|8
|Aaron Gordon (22)
|F
|RFA
|9
|Julius Randle (23)
|F
|RFA
|10
|Marcus Smart (24)
|G
|RFA
|11
|JJ Redick (34)
|G
|UFA
|12
|Trevor Ariza (32)
|F
|UFA
|13
|Derrick Favors (26)
|F/C
|UFA
|14
|Isaiah Thomas (29)
|G
|UFA
|15
|Tyreke Evans (28)
|G
|UFA
|16
|Jabari Parker (23)
|F
|RFA
|17
|Jusuf Nurkic (23)
|C
|RFA
|18
|Zach LaVine (23)
|G
|RFA
|19
|Will Barton (27)
|G
|UFA
|20
|Fred VanVleet (24)
|G
|RFA
|21
|Luc Mbah a Moute (31)
|F
|UFA
|22
|Thaddeus Young (30)
|F
|PO
|23
|Avery Bradley (27)
|G
|UFA
|24
|Rajon Rondo (32)
|G
|UFA
|25
|Wayne Ellington (30)
|G
|UFA
|26
|Brook Lopez (30)
|C
|UFA
|27
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25)
|G
|UFA
|28
|Rudy Gay (31)
|F
|PO
|29
|Rodney Hood (25)
|F
|RFA
|30
|Enes Kanter (26)
|C
|PO
|31
|Joe Harris (26)
|G
|UFA
|32
|Montrezl Harrell (24)
|F
|RFA
|33
|Dante Exum (22)
|G
|RFA
|34
|Elfrid Payton (24)
|G
|RFA
|35
|Greg Monroe (28)
|UFA
|36
|Nerlens Noel (24)
|C
|UFA
|37
|Kyle Anderson (24)
|F
|RFA
|38
|Dirk Nowitzki (40)
|F
|TO
|39
|Ersan Ilyasova (31)
|F
|UFA
|40
|Aron Baynes (31)
|C
|UFA
|41
|Michael Beasley (29)
|F
|UFA
|42
|Dwyane Wade (36)
|G
|UFA
|43
|Ed Davis (29)
|F
|UFA
|44
|Jeff Green (31)
|F
|UFA
|45
|Amir Johnson (31)
|C
|UFA
|46
|Jerami Grant (24)
|F
|UFA
|47
|Marco Belinelli (32)
|G
|UFA
|48
|Shabazz Napier (26)
|G
|RFA
|49
|Nemanja Bjelica (30)
|F
|RFA
|50
|Tony Parker (36)
|G
|UFA
|51
|Kyle O'Quinn (28)
|C
|PO
|52
|David West (37)
|F
|UFA
|53
|Lance Stephenson (27)
|G
|TO
|54
|DeWayne Dedmon (28)
|C
|PO
|55
|Trevor Booker (30)
|F
|UFA
|56
|Jamal Crawford (38)
|G
|PO
|57
|Mario Hezonja (23)
|F
|UFA
|58
|Zaza Pachulia (34)
|C
|UFA
|59
|Joe Johnson (36)
|F
|UFA
|60
|Yogi Ferrell (25)
|G
|RFA
|61
|Seth Curry (27)
|G
|UFA
|62
|Brandan Wright (30)
|C
|UFA
|63
|Doug McDermott (26)
|F
|RFA
|64
|Vince Carter (41)
|F
|UFA
|65
|Channing Frye (35)
|F
|UFA
|66
|Nick Young (33)
|G
|UFA
|67
|Jahlil Okafor (22)
|C
|UFA
|68
|Alex Len (25)
|C
|UFA
