NBA Friday news, rumors, schedule, injury updates: Magic planning to fire Vogel after season?

It's a jam-packed 10-game slate on Friday, so you'll have plenty of options when you're flipping back and forth from the NBA to Sweet 16 games. Lots of stars will be in action in the association, most notably Stephen Curry, who's expected to return to the Warriors lineup after missing six games due to an ankle injury.

We'll keep you updated with all the news and injury updates from the day, and we'll update the scores for you once the games begin. Enjoy.

*Scroll down for the schedule (and, later, scores) for Friday's action.

Magic planning to fire Vogel?



It's been another tough season for the Orlando Magic, who are once again lottery bound. After a hot start, their season collapsed, at least in part due to a barrage of injuries to key players. As a result, the front office is planning to fire head coach Frank Vogel after the season, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

In his newsletter, Stein wrote, "Orlando's ongoing malaise, especially after the promise of an unexpected 8-4 start, make it a widely held assumption in coaching circles that Vogel will be dismissed after the franchise's sixth successive season out of the playoffs." Full story.

Irving to undergo knee procedure Saturday

The Boston Celtics will remain without Kyrie Irving indefinitely. The All-Star point guard, who hasn't played since March 11, is set to undergo a "minimally invasive" knee procedure on Saturday, the team announced.

This is the latest in a string of bad injury news for the Celtics, who, in addition to Irving, have also lost Gordon Hayward, Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis to surgery this season. In addition, Jaylen Brown has not yet returned to the court since suffering a scary fall that left him concussed. Full story.

Parker takes jab at Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has still not returned from his quad injury, and that seems to be frustrating his Spurs teammates. Earlier this week, the Spurs held a team meeting, which was reportedly filled with tension, though Danny Green denied that, and said the players just wanted to know when Leonard would be back.

Now, in another sign of the team's frustration with Leonard's lack of a return, Tony Parker has taken a jab at his All-Star teammate. Speaking about his quad injury, Parker, who has long-since returned, said his quad was "a hundred times worse." Full story.

Giannis out Friday vs. Bulls with ankle sprain

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo when they travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls on Friday night. Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle in the Bucks' Wednesday night loss to the Clippers. The good news for the Bucks is that they don't seem concerned the injury will keep their best player out for too long. Interim head coach Joe Prunty gave the update to media on Friday morning.

While losing Giannis is never good news for the Bucks -- he has a net rating differential of plus-13.6 points per 100 possessions -- they shouldn't miss him too much against the lowly Bulls, who have lost three in a row, and were crushed by 33 points by the Denver Nuggets last time out. Full story

Grizzlies players laughing after 61-point blowout?

The Grizzlies lost by a whopping 61 points to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday -- the biggest loss in franchise history. The final score was 140-79. And this is less than a month after veteran Marc Gasol laid into the Grizzlies for treating games like the G League.

According to Commercial Appeal's Ronald Tillery, some of the Grizzlies' younger guys didn't take things so seriously. When Bickerstaff and Gasol were out of the locker room, Tillery said that players were laughing and joking. Not that you need to be somber after your 53rd loss, but losing by 61 is a pretty brutal thing to celebrate. Full story

Stoneman Douglas students visit Wizards practice



The Washington Wizards welcomed a group of students from Stoneman Douglas High School at their facility on Friday. The students spoke with players, front office members and head coach Scott Brooks.

Honored to have students and teachers from Stoneman Douglas High School visiting practice today! pic.twitter.com/ESERszDQzQ — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 23, 2018

The BasedGod shouts out Heat

The Miami Heat have a big game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, and they received a good omen ahead of the matchup. The BasedGod gave the Heat a shout-out because he's been winning a lot of money by playing as them in NBA 2K, which is apparently a thing that people bet money on.

Who knew? Anyway, congrats to the Heat on receiving the blessings of the BasedGod.

miami heat has been winning me big money on nba 2k!!!! respect !!! - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) March 22, 2018

Suns already starting search for new head coach

The Phoenix Suns have been led by interim head coach Jay Triano for nearly the entire season after they fired Earl Watson following an 0-3 start. Now, despite there being about three weeks left in this season, they're already starting the search for who will coach the team next season.

GM Ryan McDonough told ESPN in an interview that because there will be at least three teams looking for new head coaches this summer, the Suns wanted to get a head start on the competition. McDonough also noted that Triano will be one of the candidates they look at. Full story.

NBA schedule for Friday, March 23

All times Eastern



