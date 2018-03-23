NBA Friday news, schedule, injury updates: Stoneman Douglas students, teachers visit Wizards facility

It's a jam-packed 10-game slate on Friday, so you'll have plenty of options when you're flipping back and forth from the NBA to Sweet 16 games. Lots of stars will be in action in the association, most notably Stephen Curry, who's expected to return to the Warriors lineup after missing six games due to an ankle injury.

We'll keep you updated with all the news and injury updates from the day, and we'll update the scores for you once the games begin. Enjoy.

Stoneman Douglas students visit Wizards practice

The Washington Wizards welcomed a group of students from Stoneman Douglas High School at their facility on Friday. The students spoke with players, front office members and head coach Scott Brooks.

Honored to have students and teachers from Stoneman Douglas High School visiting practice today! pic.twitter.com/ESERszDQzQ — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 23, 2018

The BasedGod shouts out Heat

The Miami Heat have a big game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, and they received a good omen ahead of the matchup. The BasedGod gave the Heat a shout-out because he's been winning a lot of money by playing as them in NBA 2K, which is apparently a thing that people bet money on.

Who knew? Anyway, congrats to the Heat on receiving the blessings of the BasedGod.

miami heat has been winning me big money on nba 2k!!!! respect !!! - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) March 22, 2018

Suns already starting search for new head coach

The Phoenix Suns have been led by interim head coach Jay Triano for nearly the entire season after they fired Earl Watson following an 0-3 start. Now, despite there being about three weeks left in this season, they're already starting the search for who will coach the team next season.

GM Ryan McDonough told ESPN in an interview that because there will be at least three teams looking for new head coaches this summer, the Suns wanted to get a head start on the competition. McDonough also noted that Triano will be one of the candidates they look at. Full story.

NBA schedule for Friday, March 23

All times Eastern



