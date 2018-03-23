NBA Friday news, schedule, injury updates: Stoneman Douglas students, teachers visit Wizards facility
Keep it right here for the latest updates from the NBA on Friday
It's a jam-packed 10-game slate on Friday, so you'll have plenty of options when you're flipping back and forth from the NBA to Sweet 16 games. Lots of stars will be in action in the association, most notably Stephen Curry, who's expected to return to the Warriors lineup after missing six games due to an ankle injury.
We'll keep you updated with all the news and injury updates from the day, and we'll update the scores for you once the games begin. Enjoy.
Stoneman Douglas students visit Wizards practice
The Washington Wizards welcomed a group of students from Stoneman Douglas High School at their facility on Friday. The students spoke with players, front office members and head coach Scott Brooks.
The BasedGod shouts out Heat
The Miami Heat have a big game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, and they received a good omen ahead of the matchup. The BasedGod gave the Heat a shout-out because he's been winning a lot of money by playing as them in NBA 2K, which is apparently a thing that people bet money on.
Who knew? Anyway, congrats to the Heat on receiving the blessings of the BasedGod.
Suns already starting search for new head coach
The Phoenix Suns have been led by interim head coach Jay Triano for nearly the entire season after they fired Earl Watson following an 0-3 start. Now, despite there being about three weeks left in this season, they're already starting the search for who will coach the team next season.
GM Ryan McDonough told ESPN in an interview that because there will be at least three teams looking for new head coaches this summer, the Suns wanted to get a head start on the competition. McDonough also noted that Triano will be one of the candidates they look at. Full story.
NBA schedule for Friday, March 23
All times Eastern
- Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
