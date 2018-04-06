NBA Friday news, schedule, rumors, updates: Damian Lillard aiming to return Saturday for Blazers
We have all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Friday in the NBA
It's going to be another wild night on this NBA Friday. There are 10 games on the schedule and several have playoff implications. The Cavaliers and 76ers will meet in a game that could decide who gets a top three seed in the playoffs. The Raptors will try to extend their lead over the entire East in a matchup against the Pacers, and the Timberwolves will try to get a much-needed win against the Lakers.
It's going to be a great day of basketball so be sure to stick around with us for all your news, scores, rumors and anything else you need to know.
Lillard could return Saturday
Damian Lillard put a scare into Trail Blazers fans when he left Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks with a sprained ankle. He was seen leaving the arena on a cart to avoid putting pressure on the ankle. With the playoffs already locked up, it seemed likely that he would just sit out the regular season to avoid further injury.
However, Lillard said that he's actually aiming for a return on Saturday against the Spurs. He was listed as day-to-day shortly after the injury and it seems he wants to finish playing out the season. Nobody knows Lillard's body better than him, and if he says he's good to go then he must be ready to play.
Wall unhappy with calls
John Wall made some questionable decisions toward the end of Thursday's loss to the Cavaliers. He had a step-back jumper go nowhere, because LeBron James was on him, and he turned the ball over with a chance to tie. Afterwards, Wall was asked about his end-game decisions.
Wall said his late-game decisions had to do with him not getting the same kind of star calls as James. Full story
Kanter could opt out this summer
Enes Kanter has been having a great individual season for the Knicks. So good that he might consider opting out of his contract in search of a new long-term deal. If he opts out he'll be passing on $18 million, but this also might be his best chance to cash out on a good season. Full story
NBA scores for Friday, April 6
All times Eastern
- Dallas Mavericks at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic 7, p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker) - NBA TV
- Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
And-Ones
- Celtics' Al Horford and Jayson Tatum will miss Friday's game for rest.
- Dwyane Wade (ankle), Goran Dragic (wrist) and James Johnson (ankle) will all play Friday against the Knicks.
- Marshon Brooks has agreed to a guaranteed two-year deal with the Grizzlies.
- Mavericks' Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) and Harrison Barnes (rest) will be available on Friday.
