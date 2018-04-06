NBA Friday news, schedule, rumors, updates: Jimmy Butler expected to return vs. Lakers

It's going to be another wild night on this NBA Friday. There are 10 games on the schedule and several have playoff implications. The Cavaliers and 76ers will meet in a game that could decide who gets a top three seed in the playoffs. The Raptors will try to extend their lead over the entire East in a matchup against the Pacers, and the Timberwolves will try to get a much-needed win against the Lakers.

It's going to be a great day of basketball so be sure to stick around with us for all your news, scores, rumors and anything else you need to know.

Jimmy Butler reportedly returning to Wolves lineup

After being listed as "active" but not playing in Thursday night's loss to the Nuggets, Jimmy Butler is reportedly returning to the lineup for Friday's game against the Lakers. Butler has missed the Wolves' last 17 games with an MCL tear.

USA Basketball player pool announced

The U.S. has won the last three Olympic men's basketball medals, a tradition that USA Basketball is hoping to continue with their latest crop of athletes. On Friday they announced a pool of 35 players who will compete for spots on the national team from 2018-20. Among them are 17 Olympic gold medalists and 30 returning members of the USA Men's National Team pool. There are plenty of recognizable names like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Suns guard Devin Booker is the youngest player on the list at 21 years old. Full story

Knicks fans recruit LeBron with billboard

LeBron James can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer, so fans from Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Portland and even his hometown Akron have put up billboards imploring him to play for their city. We knew it was only a matter of time before New York Knicks fans got in on the action, and that moment occurred on Thursday night, when NYC Ads Co. posted Instagram photos and video of a giant billboard across from Madison Square Garden challenging LeBron to join the Knicks. Full story

Lillard could return Saturday

Damian Lillard put a scare into Trail Blazers fans when he left Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks with a sprained ankle. He was seen leaving the arena on a cart to avoid putting pressure on the ankle. With the playoffs already locked up, it seemed likely that he would just sit out the regular season to avoid further injury.

However, Lillard said that he's actually aiming for a return on Saturday against the Spurs. He was listed as day-to-day shortly after the injury and it seems he wants to finish playing out the season. Nobody knows Lillard's body better than him, and if he says he's good to go then he must be ready to play.

Damian Lillard tells me his plan is to play Saturday in San Antonio. Says his left ankle sprain is feeling better. — Jason Quick (@jwquick) April 6, 2018

Wall unhappy with calls

John Wall made some questionable decisions toward the end of Thursday's loss to the Cavaliers. He had a step-back jumper go nowhere, because LeBron James was on him, and he turned the ball over with a chance to tie. Afterwards, Wall was asked about his end-game decisions.

Wall said his late-game decisions had to do with him not getting the same kind of star calls as James. Full story

Kanter could opt out this summer

Enes Kanter has been having a great individual season for the Knicks. So good that he might consider opting out of his contract in search of a new long-term deal. If he opts out he'll be passing on $18 million, but this also might be his best chance to cash out on a good season. Full story

NBA scores for Friday, April 6

All times Eastern

Dallas Mavericks at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic 7, p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker) - NBA TV



Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Miami Heat at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

And-Ones