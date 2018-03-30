NBA Friday news, schedule, updates, rumors: Lakers' Lonzo Ball out; Cavs' Kevin Love questionable

The second-to-last weekend of the NBA regular season is now upon us, and we're getting things started with a jam-packed nine-game slate for Friday night. Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be going head-to-head on national TV, the Bulls will take on the Magic in a tanking extraordinaire and the Thunder and Nuggets will meet in a key matchup in the Western Conference playoff race. And that's all in the first two hours.

Stay with us all day and night as we take you around the Association and keep you up to date on all the news, notes, scores and highlights.

Butler cleared for contact drills

Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler took his next step toward rejoining the lineup on Friday, as he was cleared to participate in contact drills. Butler has been out since Feb. 24 with torn cartilage in his right knee. Full story.

No Lonzo for Lakers

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball will miss Friday's game against the Bucks with a knee contusion. Fellow rookie Josh Hart will play after missing four weeks with a broken left hand.

Josh Hart will play tonight - if Luke Walton lets him. Lonzo Ball is out — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 30, 2018

Kevin Love questionable

Kevin Love is questionable for Friday night's game after missing the Cavaliers victory over the Hornets on Wednesday. In their loss to Miami, Love played seven minutes before his face collided with Jordan Mickey as he tried to take a charge. The collision left Love in concussion protocol and with a damaged tooth.

Love recently returned to the Cavaliers after breaking his hand. He hasn't gotten much time on the floor with his new teammates and the Cavs are running out of games to get him adjusted. They've been managing to win games despite the inexperience together, but they obviously want Love back in the lineup as soon as possible. That could maybe be Friday depending on how he's feeling around game time.

Lue returns to Cavs as 'observer'

Tyronn Lue has missed the Cavaliers last six games due to health-related issues. Cleveland has won five of those six games, but the Cavs want their coach back. Lucky for them, he should be making his return to the sidelines soon. He'll be at Friday's game against the Pelicans as an observer. The hope is that the Cavs can slowly work Lue back on to the sidelines in their upcoming homestand. Full story

Griffin out at least a week

Blake Griffin has a bone bruise in his right ankle that will force him to sit out at least a week. Considering how little time is left in the season it might be in the Pistons best interest to shut him down for the year and let him fully heal.

Detroit is technically still in the playoff race, but with only seven games to go there isn't much hope they can close the five game gap between them and Milwaukee. Full story

DeRozan questionable for Saturday

DeMar DeRozan is questionable for Saturday's game between the Raptors and Celtics. He was excused from a team practice on Thursday for personal reasons. TSN reports that those personal reasons are related to his ailing father.

NBA schedule for Friday, March 30

All times Eastern

Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)



Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)



New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN



Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)



Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)



Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)



Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)



L.A. Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN



Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)



