NBA Friday news, schedule, updates, rumors: Lakers' Lonzo Ball out; Cavs' Kevin Love questionable
We have all the latest news and scores from around the NBA on Friday
The second-to-last weekend of the NBA regular season is now upon us, and we're getting things started with a jam-packed nine-game slate for Friday night. Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be going head-to-head on national TV, the Bulls will take on the Magic in a tanking extraordinaire and the Thunder and Nuggets will meet in a key matchup in the Western Conference playoff race. And that's all in the first two hours.
Stay with us all day and night as we take you around the Association and keep you up to date on all the news, notes, scores and highlights.
Butler cleared for contact drills
Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler took his next step toward rejoining the lineup on Friday, as he was cleared to participate in contact drills. Butler has been out since Feb. 24 with torn cartilage in his right knee. Full story.
No Lonzo for Lakers
Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball will miss Friday's game against the Bucks with a knee contusion. Fellow rookie Josh Hart will play after missing four weeks with a broken left hand.
Kevin Love questionable
Kevin Love is questionable for Friday night's game after missing the Cavaliers victory over the Hornets on Wednesday. In their loss to Miami, Love played seven minutes before his face collided with Jordan Mickey as he tried to take a charge. The collision left Love in concussion protocol and with a damaged tooth.
Love recently returned to the Cavaliers after breaking his hand. He hasn't gotten much time on the floor with his new teammates and the Cavs are running out of games to get him adjusted. They've been managing to win games despite the inexperience together, but they obviously want Love back in the lineup as soon as possible. That could maybe be Friday depending on how he's feeling around game time.
Lue returns to Cavs as 'observer'
Tyronn Lue has missed the Cavaliers last six games due to health-related issues. Cleveland has won five of those six games, but the Cavs want their coach back. Lucky for them, he should be making his return to the sidelines soon. He'll be at Friday's game against the Pelicans as an observer. The hope is that the Cavs can slowly work Lue back on to the sidelines in their upcoming homestand. Full story
Griffin out at least a week
Blake Griffin has a bone bruise in his right ankle that will force him to sit out at least a week. Considering how little time is left in the season it might be in the Pistons best interest to shut him down for the year and let him fully heal.
Detroit is technically still in the playoff race, but with only seven games to go there isn't much hope they can close the five game gap between them and Milwaukee. Full story
DeRozan questionable for Saturday
DeMar DeRozan is questionable for Saturday's game between the Raptors and Celtics. He was excused from a team practice on Thursday for personal reasons. TSN reports that those personal reasons are related to his ailing father.
NBA schedule for Friday, March 30
All times Eastern
- Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- L.A. Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
And-ones:
- Warriors coach Steve Kerr said there's a "good chance" that Klay Thompson will return from a broken thumb on Saturday against the Kings. Kerr also said that Andre Iguodala will not play on Saturday due to a sore knee.
- Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari will return to the lineup on Friday after missing 18 games with a hand injury. Meanwhile guard Milos Teodosic is out indefinitely with a torn plantar fascia in his left foot.
-
Taj on Thibodeau, the man and the myth
The Minnesota big man says his "crazy at times" coach has "calmed down so much"
-
OKC's clutch-time struggles in 3 plays
OKC offered a Masters class in what NOT to do in clutch situations in Thursday's loss to San...
-
Butler cleared for contact drills
Butler has missed the last 14 games after tearing cartilage in his right knee
-
NBA rookies playing better on defense?
Some rookies are impressing statistically on defense end, but coaches say they still have much...
-
Griffin out a week with bone bruise
Griffin will be out a minimum of one week, because nothing can go right for the Pistons this...
-
Cavaliers vs. Pelicans odds, picks
Advanced computer likes one side of Pelicans-Cavs almost 60 percent of the time on Friday