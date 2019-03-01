NBA Friday scores, highlights: Damian Lillard, red-hot Blazers battle Raptors; LeBron James, Lakers host Bucks
There is no shortage of NBA action on Friday night
There are seven games of NBA action on Friday night, including a battle between two of the hottest teams in the league when the Toronto Raptors host the Portland Trail Blazers. The Raptors have won eight out of 10 entering the match-up, while the Blazers have won five straight. Portland won the first meeting between the two teams back in December, so Toronto will be looking for some revenge.
In the late game, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the NBA's top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks at the Staples Center. The Bucks are looking to secure their hold on the top overall seed in the East, while the Lakers are fighting for their postseason lives, as they enter the night three games out of the West's final spot.
Here's everything you need to know about Friday's games.
NBA schedule for Friday, March 1
*All times Eastern
- Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
Davis set to play Friday, sit Saturday
It's a strange existence for Anthony Davis and the Pelicans these days. We never know if or how much Davis will play on any given night, but he will reportedly suit up against the Suns on Friday, then sit out Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets in Denver.
