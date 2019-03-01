NBA Friday scores, highlights: Damian Lillard, red-hot Blazers battle Raptors; LeBron James, Lakers host Bucks

There are seven games of NBA action on Friday night, including a battle between two of the hottest teams in the league when the Toronto Raptors host the Portland Trail Blazers. The Raptors have won eight out of 10 entering the match-up, while the Blazers have won five straight. Portland won the first meeting between the two teams back in December, so Toronto will be looking for some revenge.

In the late game, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the NBA's top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks at the Staples Center. The Bucks are looking to secure their hold on the top overall seed in the East, while the Lakers are fighting for their postseason lives, as they enter the night three games out of the West's final spot.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's games.

NBA schedule for Friday, March 1

*All times Eastern

Davis set to play Friday, sit Saturday

It's a strange existence for Anthony Davis and the Pelicans these days. We never know if or how much Davis will play on any given night, but he will reportedly suit up against the Suns on Friday, then sit out Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets in Denver.