NBA Friday scores, highlights: Kawhi Leonard's game-winner leads Raptors past Blazers; Bulls beat Hawks in 4OT thriller

There are seven games of NBA action on Friday night, but they'll all have trouble living up to the insanity that we saw in the four-overtime game between the Hawks and Bulls.

The Raptors had their fair share of drama as well, and needed a game-winning jumper from Kawhi Leonard to beat the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

In the late game, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the NBA's top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks at the Staples Center. The Bucks are looking to secure their hold on the top overall seed in the East, while the Lakers are fighting for their postseason lives, as they enter the night three games out of the West's final spot.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's games.

NBA schedule for Friday, March 1

*All times Eastern

Young, LaVine put on show in 4OT thriller

It seemed as if the madness between the Bulls and Hawks was never going to end. In just the 15th four-overtime game in NBA history, the Bulls finally came out on top thanks to a career-high 47 points from Zach LaVine to go along with nine rebounds and nine assists.

Zach LaVine went OFF in the 4OT win! 🔥



47 PTS

9 REB

9 AST pic.twitter.com/GlfMzx33h8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 2, 2019

You can't play a whole lot better than Trae Young has been playing since the All-Star break, and this was his best game yet. His biggest moment (of many big moments) was hitting a dagger 3-pointer that should have won the game for Atlanta, were it not for an ill-advised foul on the ensuing possession. Young finished with career highs in points (49) and assists (16) in the tough loss.

Kawhi hits game-winner for Raptors

The Raptors traded for Kawhi Leonard exactly for moments like this. The All-Star hit the game-winning jumper with 1.5 seconds left in a win over the Blazers on Friday, to cap off his 38-point night.

Booker dunks on AD

Devin Booker is a prolific scorer, and he proved that he has sneaky athleticism as well with this dunk right in the face of shot-blocker extraordinaire Anthony Davis.

Please Kevin, don't hurt 'em

Hawks rookie Kevin Huerter is known for silky 3-point stroke, but he showed on Friday that he's got some serious hops as well. He raised up to thrown down a vicious one-handed dunk over Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen.

Raptors with the ball movement

The Raptors are known for playing selfless basketball, and that was on display on Friday night. Watch as they go the length of the floor and get a 3-pointer without dribbling the ball once.

94 Feet

3 Points

0 Dribbles pic.twitter.com/R3ZPRR6oPb — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 2, 2019

Davis plays Friday, will sit Saturday

It's a strange existence for Anthony Davis and the Pelicans these days. We never know if or how much Davis will play on any given night, but he suited up and started against the Suns on Friday, then will sit out Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets in Denver.