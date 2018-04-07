NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates: Butler leads Wolves to win over Lakers in first game back

It was another wild night on this NBA Friday. There were 10 games on the schedule and several had playoff implications. The Cavaliers and 76ers met in a game that could end up deciding who gets a top-three seed in the playoffs. The Raptors wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the East with a win over the Pacers, and the Timberwolves got a much-needed win against the Lakers in the return of Jimmy Butler.

Here are all your news, scores, rumors and anything else you need to know.

NBA scores for Friday, April 6

Wolves win in Butler's return

Ah, it's nice to have Jimmy Butler back. The Wolves' All-Star played for the first time in 17 games on Friday, and he didn't miss a beat. He helped lead the Wolves to a much-needed win against the Lakers by scoring 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting.

What. A. Game.

The Sixers led by 30 in the first half and Ben Simmons looked dominant, but LeBron James wasn't about to go down without a fight. LeBron had 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists while Simmons had 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists as the Sixers won their 13th in a row with a thrilling 132-130 victory. Oh yeah, and the win moved the Sixers ahead of the Cavs for the No. 3 spot in the East.

"I've got so much respect for him. Probably one of the greatest players to ever play, if not, the greatest." - @BenSimmons25 on LeBron James



Simmons notches his 12th triple-double of the season! pic.twitter.com/5nj7FH1kbR — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 7, 2018

Oh my goodness, LeBron

LeBron had a monster game against the Sixers, and this might have been the best play of a phenomenal game. Get out of the way, Ersan Ilyasova.

Simmons is simply unstoppable

Ben Simmons was on another level in the first quarter against the Cavs on Friday, and this move just put the icing on the cake.

Fultz spinning and scoring

The rookie's got some moves. Markelle Fultz had Jordan Clarkson confused with this one.

Not in Andre's house

Dennis Smith Jr. is a rookie, but he'll quickly learn not to challenge Andre Drummond like this.

Andre Drummond comes over from the weak side! 💪😮#DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/awZjncxYbk — NBA (@NBA) April 7, 2018

USA Basketball player pool announced



The U.S. has won the last three Olympic men's basketball medals, a tradition that USA Basketball is hoping to continue with its latest crop of athletes. On Friday it announced a pool of 35 players who will compete for spots on the national team from 2018-20. Among them are 17 Olympic gold medalists and 30 returning members of the USA Men's National Team pool. There are plenty of recognizable names such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Suns guard Devin Booker is the youngest player on the list at 21 years old. Full story

Knicks fans recruit LeBron with billboard

LeBron James can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer, so fans from Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Portland and even his hometown Akron have put up billboards imploring him to play for their city. We knew it was only a matter of time before New York Knicks fans got in on the action, and that moment occurred on Thursday night, when NYC Ads Co. posted Instagram photos and video of a giant billboard across from Madison Square Garden challenging LeBron to join the Knicks. Full story

Lillard could return Saturday

Damian Lillard put a scare into Trail Blazers fans when he left Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks with a sprained ankle. He was seen leaving the arena on a cart to avoid putting pressure on the ankle. With the playoffs already locked up, it seemed likely that he would just sit out the regular season to avoid further injury.

However, Lillard said that he's actually aiming for a return on Saturday against the Spurs. He was listed as day-to-day shortly after the injury and it seems he wants to finish playing out the season. Nobody knows Lillard's body better than him, and if he says he's good to go then he must be ready to play.

Damian Lillard tells me his plan is to play Saturday in San Antonio. Says his left ankle sprain is feeling better. — Jason Quick (@jwquick) April 6, 2018

Wall unhappy with calls

John Wall made some questionable decisions toward the end of Thursday's loss to the Cavaliers. He had a step-back jumper go nowhere, because LeBron James was on him, and he turned the ball over with a chance to tie. Afterward, Wall was asked about his end-game decisions.

Wall said his late-game decisions had to do with him not getting the same kind of star calls as James. Full story

Kanter could opt out this summer

Enes Kanter has been having a great individual season for the Knicks. So good that he might consider opting out of his contract in search of a new long-term deal. If he opts out he'll be passing on $18 million, but this also might be his best chance to cash out on a good season. Full story

