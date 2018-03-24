NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Stephen Curry injury overshadows Warriors' win

It was a jam-packed 10-game slate Friday, so there was plenty of action to keep you occupied between Sweet 16 games. Lots of stars were in action in the Association, most notably Stephen Curry, who returned to the Warriors lineup after missing six games due to an ankle injury.

We have all the scores, highlights and updates from Friday's games. Enjoy.

NBA scores for Friday, March 23

All times Eastern

Curry exits with injury in first game back

This is the last thing the Warriors wanted to see. In his first game back from a right ankle injury, Stephen Curry was forced to exit the Warriors' win over the Hawks in the third quarter with an injury to his left leg. Full story

Steph exits the game after JaVale lands on his left leg pic.twitter.com/oxuJkHe2N0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 24, 2018

Mitchell clutch for Jazz

We're sure Donovan Mitchell is a rookie, right? He made several huge buckets down the stretch against the Spurs, none bigger than this game-tying 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime.

.@spidadmitchell with another clutch play! 👌



Headed to OT in San Antonio! pic.twitter.com/FFwk7AjSVA — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 24, 2018

Cavs blow out Suns in Cleveland

Well, this is pretty much what we expected. LeBron James had 26 points, nine assists and six rebounds in three quarters as the Cavaliers beat the Suns by 25 points.

LeBron the QB?

Hey, the Browns are looking for a quarterback, right? They could do worse than LeBron James, based on this pass.

Collins goes way up for the slam

At first this pass seemed way too high ... then we realized high-flying rookie John Collins was on the other end.

John Collins skies high for the @ATLHawks alley-oop!#TrueToAtlanta heads to the locker room up 51-43 on #DubNation



WATCH on #NBA League Pass pic.twitter.com/7WHVrGrK5K — NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2018

Crabbe sets Nets record

Congratulations Allen Crabbe, you're now the proud owner of a franchise record. Crabbe broke the Nets' record for most 3-pointers in a single season with No. 170.

Watch @allencrabbe break the franchise record for three-pointers in a season 🦀 pic.twitter.com/gejWs1Hjal — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 24, 2018

Magic planning to fire Vogel?



It has been another tough season for the Orlando Magic, who are once again lottery bound. After a hot start, their season collapsed, at least in part due to a barrage of injuries to key players. As a result, the front office is planning to fire head coach Frank Vogel after the season, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

In his newsletter, Stein wrote, "Orlando's ongoing malaise, especially after the promise of an unexpected 8-4 start, make it a widely held assumption in coaching circles that Vogel will be dismissed after the franchise's sixth successive season out of the playoffs." Full story

Irving to undergo knee procedure Saturday

The Boston Celtics will remain without Kyrie Irving indefinitely. The All-Star point guard, who hasn't played since March 11, is set to undergo a "minimally invasive" knee procedure Saturday, the team announced.

This is the latest in a string of bad injury news for the Celtics, who, in addition to Irving, have also lost Gordon Hayward, Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis to surgery this season. In addition, Jaylen Brown has not yet returned to the court since suffering a scary fall that left him concussed. Full story

Parker takes jab at Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has still not returned from his quad injury, and that seems to be frustrating his Spurs teammates. Earlier this week, the Spurs held a team meeting, which was reportedly filled with tension, though Danny Green denied that, and said the players just wanted to know when Leonard would be back.

Now, in another sign of the team's frustration with Leonard's lack of a return, Tony Parker has taken a jab at his All-Star teammate. Speaking about his own quad injury, Parker, who has long since returned, said his quad was "a hundred times worse." Full story

Giannis out Friday vs. Bulls with ankle sprain

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo when they travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls on Friday night. Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle in the Bucks' Wednesday night loss to the Clippers. The good news for the Bucks is that they don't seem concerned the injury will keep their best player out for too long. Interim head coach Joe Prunty gave the update to media Friday morning.

While losing Giannis is never good news for the Bucks -- he has a net rating differential of plus-13.6 points per 100 possessions -- they shouldn't miss him too much against the lowly Bulls, who have lost three in a row, and were crushed by 33 points by the Denver Nuggets last time out. Full story

Grizzlies players laughing after 61-point blowout?

The Grizzlies lost by a whopping 61 points to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday -- the biggest loss in franchise history. The final score was 140-79. And this is less than a month after veteran Marc Gasol laid into the Grizzlies for treating games like the G League.

According to Ronald Tillery of the Commercial Appeal, some of the Grizzlies' younger guys didn't take things so seriously. When coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Gasol were out of the locker room, Tillery said players were laughing and joking. Not that you need to be somber after your 53rd loss, but losing by 61 is a pretty brutal thing to celebrate. Full story

Stoneman Douglas students visit Wizards practice



The Washington Wizards welcomed a group of students from Stoneman Douglas High School of Parkland, Florida, at their facility Friday. The students spoke with players, front office members and head coach Scott Brooks.

Honored to have students and teachers from Stoneman Douglas High School visiting practice today! pic.twitter.com/ESERszDQzQ — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 23, 2018

The BasedGod shouts out Heat

The Miami Heat have a big game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, and they received a good omen ahead of the matchup. The BasedGod gave the Heat a shout-out because he has been winning a lot of money by playing as them in NBA 2K, which is apparently a thing that people bet money on.

Who knew? Anyway, congrats to the Heat on receiving the blessings of the BasedGod.

miami heat has been winning me big money on nba 2k!!!! respect !!! - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) March 22, 2018

Suns already starting search for new head coach

The Phoenix Suns have been led by interim head coach Jay Triano for nearly the entire season after they fired Earl Watson following an 0-3 start. Now, despite there being about three weeks left in this season, they're already starting the search for who will coach the team next season.

General manager Ryan McDonough told ESPN in an interview that because there will be at least three teams looking for new head coaches this summer, the Suns wanted to get a head start on the competition. McDonough also noted that Triano will be one of the candidates they look at. Full story