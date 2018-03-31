NBA Friday scores, news, highlights, updates: LeBron breaks Jordan record; Rockets survive Suns

Friday night was a fun one in the NBA world, as we saw LeBron James make history, a buzzer-beater from the Houston Rockets and a late-night thriller in Los Angeles. Not bad for a night's work.

Check out all the news, scores and highlights from your NBA Friday below.

NBA scores for Friday, March 30

All times Eastern

LeBron breaks Jordan's record

LeBron achieved another career milestone during Friday night's game against the Pelicans, scoring 10 or more points for the 867th consecutive game to break Jordan's NBA record. He did it in true LeBron fashion, throwing down a massive double-pump slam in the first quarter. Full story.

Bledsoe unstoppable as Bucks outlast Lakers

The Lakers were short-handed without point guard Lonzo Ball, and it definitely showed up on the defensive end. Nobody could stop Eric Bledsoe, who scored 39 points in the overtime win, the most he's scored as a member of the Bucks. He also went 7-for-12 from behind the 3-point line.

Green hits game-winner

Unfortunately for the Suns, 1.4 seconds was just enough time for the Rockets. After rookie Josh Jackson got a bit lost on a screen, Gerald Green found himself wide open for a corner 3. He buried it without hesitation as the buzzer sounded to give Houston its 11th straight win. Full story.

"In the corner... Gerald Green... GOOD!" Gerald Green knocks down the TISSOT Buzzer-Beater to send the @HoustonRockets to their 11th consecutive victory! #ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/5Z64NurP37 — NBA (@NBA) March 31, 2018

Harden claims latest victim

Guarding James Harden is a difficult job, and he has made it even harder this season with moves like this. Poor Josh Jackson didn't know what hit him. Full story.

Randle dunks all over Zeller

Julius Randle showed absolutely no mercy with this vicious dunk over Tyler Zeller.

Simmons with the no-look

For a rookie, Ben Simmons sure knows how to run a fast break. First he goes behind the back, then makes a no-look dish to Richaun Holmes to finish the play.

Fultz throws it down

Welcome back, Markelle Fultz! In just his third game back after a long layoff, Fultz threw down a huge dunk in transition against the Hawks.

Lopez fined $25,000 for tirade after ejection

Bulls center Robin Lopez has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection from the team's loss to the Heat on Thursday night. You can see the entire tirade here.

Butler cleared for contact drills

Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler took his next step toward rejoining the lineup on Friday, as he was cleared to participate in contact drills. Butler has been out since Feb. 24 with torn cartilage in his right knee. Full story.

Lue returns to Cavs as 'observer'

Tyronn Lue has missed the Cavaliers last six games due to health-related issues. Cleveland has won five of those six games, but the Cavs want their coach back. Lucky for them, he should be making his return to the sidelines soon. He was at Friday's game against the Pelicans as an observer. The hope is that the Cavs can slowly work Lue back on to the sidelines in their upcoming homestand. Full story

Griffin out at least a week

Blake Griffin has a bone bruise in his right ankle that will force him to sit out at least a week. Considering how little time is left in the season it might be in the Pistons' best interest to shut him down for the year and let him fully heal.

The Pistons are technically still in the playoff race, but with only seven games to go there isn't much hope they can close the five-game gap between them and Milwaukee. Full story

DeRozan questionable for Saturday

DeMar DeRozan is questionable for Saturday's game between the Raptors and Celtics. He was excused from a team practice on Thursday for personal reasons. TSN reports that those personal reasons are related to his ailing father.

And-ones: