The 2022-23 NBA season will begin on Tuesday night and the grueling campaign will unfurl over nearly nine months before a champion is crowned at the 2023 NBA Finals in June. That's a long haul but NBA futures bettors with a keen eye for value can take advantage of superior roster knowledge and find values that make the lengthy season worth the wait. Last season, the Warriors were listed at 11-1 to win the NBA championship in the preseason and anybody who saw value in an experienced squad that was finally healthy again was rewarded handsomely.

Now the Warriors are +575 (risk $100 to win $575) co-favorites along with the Boston Celtics to win the 2023 NBA championship according to the latest NBA futures odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Lakers failed to make the playoffs last season and, for now, appear to be running it back with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook but still have the ninth-best odds of winning the 2023 NBA title at +1800. But who are the best values in current NBA futures odds? Before making any basketball picks or 2022 NBA futures bets, be sure to see the latest NBA predictions from the proven basketball model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model went a stunning 88-60 on all top-rated NBA picks last season, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the SportsLine Projection Model has revealed its top 2022-23 NBA futures bets. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2022 NBA futures bets

One of the model's top 2022 NBA futures picks: The Chicago Bulls fail to make the 2022-23 NBA playoffs. Betting "no" on the Bulls to make the postseason currently has a +115 payout that implies they make the playoffs 53.5% of the time while a "yes" bet with -145 odds implies they make the postseason 59.2% of the time. SportsLine's model says Chicago only makes the playoffs around 25% of the time.

Chicago began the 2021-22 NBA season on a 26-10 tear that put the Bulls at the top of the Eastern Conference in January. However, injuries to Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso left them hamstrung defensively and the Bulls were barely able to avoid the play-in tournament before being soundly beaten (4-1) by the Bucks in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The Bulls went 8-15 after the NBA all-star break and Ball has experienced complications from a knee surgery that was originally had a 6-8 week recovery timetable. It's been nearly nine months now since the surgery and Ball remains out indefinitely. With the Bulls struggling enormously without their best distributor and perimeter defender, the model is predicting that Chicago finishes 11th in the East on average and fails to even make the play-in tournament. Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of the SportsLine Projection Model's best NBA futures bets.

How to place 2022 NBA futures wagers

The SportsLine Projection Model has also revealed four other top NBA futures predictions, including a 30-1 longshot to win the NBA title that you won't want to miss. You can see all of the model's top 2022 NBA futures picks here.

Which 2022 NBA futures odds should you target? Which long shot could lead to a massive June payday? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2022 NBA futures bets from SportsLine's proven basketball model.

2022-23 NBA championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook

Warriors +575

Celtics +575

Clippers 13-2

Nets 7-1

Bucks 7-1

76ers 13-1

Suns 13-1

Nuggets 16-1

Lakers 18-1

Grizzlies 22-1

Heat 24-1

Mavericks 27-1

Pelicans 30-1

Cavaliers 30-1

Timberwolves 30-1

Raptors 40-1

Hawks 50-1

Bulls 65-1

Knicks 100-1

Trail Blazers 125-1

Hornets 200-1

Wizards 300-1

Kings 350-1

Pistons 400-1

Magic 500-1

Jazz 1000-1

Rockets 1000-1

Pacers 1000-1

Spurs 1000-1

Thunder 1000-1

2022-23 NBA win totals from Caesars Sportsbook

Celtics 53.5

Suns 52.5

Warriors 52.5

Nuggets 52.5

Bucks 52.5

76ers 51.5

Clippers 51.5

Nets 50.5

Timberwolves 49.5

Grizzlies 48.5

Mavericks 48.5

Heat 48.5

Raptors 47.5

Cavaliers 47.5

Hawks 46.5

Pelicans 45.5

Lakers 44.5

Bulls 42.5

Trail Blazers 40.5

Knicks 38.5

Hornets 37.5

Wizards 35.5

Kings 33.5

Pistons 30.5

Magic 27.5

Thunder 24.5

Rockets 23.5

Jazz 23.5

Pacers 22.5

Spurs 22.5