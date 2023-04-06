The Milwaukee Bucks are entering the 2023 NBA playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, holding off the Boston Celtics down the stretch of the regular season. The Bucks are the +290 favorites (risk $100 to win $290) to win the 2023 NBA Finals in the latest 2023 NBA championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Boston is considered one of the top 2023 NBA Finals contenders at +320, while Phoenix is 9-2 and Denver is 8-1. The Nuggets are the top seed in the Western Conference, finishing ahead of Memphis and Sacramento.

Several teams with veteran superstars will be trying to make a run in the Western Conference, including the Clippers, Warriors and Lakers. Should you back any of them with your 2023 NBA championship bets? Before making any basketball picks or 2023 NBA futures bets, be sure to see the latest NBA predictions from the proven basketball model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters the final week of the 2022-23 NBA regular season a stunning 71-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Top 2023 NBA futures bets

One of the model's top 2023 NBA futures picks: The Denver Nuggets are a great value at 8-1 to win the NBA Finals. Denver star Nikola Jokic missed several games due to a calf injury, but he should be fine for the postseason. He has been among the league's best players again this season, nearly averaging a triple-double.

Guard Jamal Murray is dealing with a sprained thumb, but he should have time to rest before the playoffs begin. The Nuggets have four players averaging more than 15 points per game, giving them the balance and star power needed to win a championship. They have locked in the No. 1 seed in the West and they've also had one of the NBA's best home-court advantages, going 33-7 in their first 40 games at the Footprint Center. Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of the SportsLine Projection Model's best NBA futures bets.

2023 NBA championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook

Bucks +290

Celtics +320

Suns 9-2

Nuggets 8-1

76ers 9-1

Warriors 9-1

Lakers 14-1

Grizzlies 16-1

Clippers 24-1

Cavaliers 30-1

Kings 35-1

Pelicans 75-1

Knicks 80-1

Heat 125-1

Timberwolves 200-1

Raptors 200-1

Mavericks 250-1

Nets 300-1

Hawks 300-1

Bulls 750-1

Thunder 750-1

Jazz 1250-1