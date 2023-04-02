The Golden State Warriors have won four of the last eight NBA championships, but they have struggled to find their form this season. They are 11-1 in the latest 2023 NBA Finals odds at Caesars Sportsbook, putting them in the second tier of 2023 NBA championship contenders. Milwaukee is the 3-1 favorite on the NBA odds board, while the Celtics (18-5) and Suns (19-4) are both expected to be in the mix as well. Should you be backing any of those teams with your 2023 NBA Finals bets?

Phoenix made a splash at the trade deadline when it acquired star Kevin Durant, while Dallas landed point guard Kyrie Irving. The Suns and Mavericks are both hoping those moves pay dividends during the 2023 NBA playoffs. Before making any basketball picks or 2023 NBA futures bets, be sure to see the latest NBA predictions from the proven basketball model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 70-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the SportsLine Projection Model has revealed its top 2023 NBA futures bets. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2023 NBA futures bets

One of the model's top 2023 NBA futures picks: The Denver Nuggets have value at 7-1 to win the NBA Finals. They have the best player in the Western Conference on their roster, as Nikola Jokic creates matchup problems for every opponent that he faces. The two-time MVP has been averaging a triple-double for a large portion of the season, putting him in contention to win the award again this year.

Michael Porter Jr. has taken a step forward this season, shooting better than 40% from the 3-point arc and providing a third scoring option behind Jokic and Jamal Murray. The Nuggets are also equipped to handle opposing offenses, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and sixth man Bruce Brown locking down opposing guards. The betting market is not giving Denver much credit, so the model has the Nuggets winning the championship at a higher rate than the odds imply. Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of the SportsLine Projection Model's best NBA futures bets.

How to place 2023 NBA futures wagers

The model also says one team wins it all 25% of the time, and it has identified a massive longshot higher than 300-1 that brings strong value. You can see all of the model's top 2023 NBA futures picks here.

Which 2023 NBA futures odds should you target? Which longshot could lead to a massive June payday? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NBA futures bets from SportsLine's proven basketball model.

2023 NBA championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook

Bucks 3-1

Celtics 18-5

Suns 19-4

Nuggets 7-1

76ers 9-1

Warriors 11-1

Grizzlies 12-1

Clippers 20-1

Lakers 20-1

Cavaliers 30-1

Kings 33-1

Mavericks 50-1

Knicks 60-1

Pelicans 80-1

Heat 100-1

Timberwolves 100-1

Raptors 175-1

Hawks 200-1

Bulls 300-1

Nets 350-1

Thunder 500-1

Jazz 1000-1

Magic 1000-1

Pacers 1000-1

Trail Blazers 1000-1

Wizards 1000-1