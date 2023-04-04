The 2023 NBA regular season is heading towards its conclusion on Sunday, April 9, so now is the time to find value in the NBA futures markets. Some favorites are emerging, but this year's NBA playoff field has plenty of longshots who could make it to the 2023 NBA Finals. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bucks as the favorites at 3-1 it all, with the Celtics (18-5), Suns (19-4), Nuggets (7-1) and 76ers (9-1) all drawing single-digit NBA championship odds as well.

Star-driven teams such as the Warriors (11-1), Grizzlies (12-1), Clippers (20-1) and Lakers (20-1) aren't too far behind in the latest NBA odds. The play-in tournament leaves the door open for a vast majority of the league, making teams like the Mavericks (50-1), Pelicans (80-1) and Heat (100-1) intriguing dark horses if they can get hot. Before making any basketball picks or 2023 NBA futures bets, be sure to see the latest NBA predictions from the proven basketball model at SportsLine.

Top 2023 NBA futures bets

One of the model's top 2023 NBA futures picks: The Denver Nuggets are a great value at 7-1 to win the NBA Finals. Denver has benefitted from a relatively healthy roster this season as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter have been regulars after missing significant time in recent years. They've supported Nikola Jokic, who is averaging just shy of a triple-double and is right back in the MVP race.

They've built a nice lead in the Western Conference standings, giving them a great chance at locking down home-court advantage at least through the conference finals. With Western powers like the Warriors and Lakers both down this season, this could be the year Denver makes its run. The model projects that Denver wins it all more than 13% of the time, making it a great value pick for NBA futures.

2023 NBA championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook

Bucks 3-1

Celtics 18-5

Suns 19-4

Nuggets 7-1

76ers 9-1

Warriors 11-1

Grizzlies 12-1

Clippers 20-1

Lakers 20-1

Cavaliers 30-1

Kings 33-1

Mavericks 50-1

Knicks 60-1

Pelicans 80-1

Heat 100-1

Timberwolves 100-1

Raptors 175-1

Hawks 200-1

Bulls 300-1

Nets 350-1

Thunder 500-1

Jazz 1000-1

Magic 1000-1

Pacers 1000-1

Trail Blazers 1000-1

Wizards 1000-1