The Milwaukee Bucks will be seeking their second NBA title in three seasons when they participate in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Milwaukee has been among the best teams in the league again this year, and it is the 3-1 favorite to win the 2023 NBA Finals. Boston (18-5) and Phoenix (19-4) are two of the other top 2023 NBA Finals contenders in the latest 2023 NBA futures odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Golden State has been a perennial contender for the NBA championship, but it is an 11-1 longshot on the NBA odds board.

Top 2023 NBA futures bets

One of the model's top 2023 NBA futures picks: The Denver Nuggets have value at 7-1 to win the NBA Finals. They clinched the Northwest Division title for the third time in five seasons when they beat Detroit in the middle of March. Denver had lost four straight games prior to that victory, but it was able to get back on track with another winning streak at the end of March.

The Nuggets have proven that they can beat any team in the NBA, taking down the Bucks and 76ers in a two-game stretch in March to go along with a win over Memphis earlier in the month. They are led by star center Nikola Jokic, who is one of 13 players in NBA history to win back-to-back MVP awards. He is in the hunt for a third consecutive MVP this year, averaging a triple-double for a large portion of the season.

How to place 2023 NBA futures wagers

2023 NBA championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook

Bucks 3-1

Celtics 18-5

Suns 19-4

Nuggets 7-1

76ers 9-1

Warriors 11-1

Grizzlies 12-1

Clippers 20-1

Lakers 20-1

Cavaliers 30-1

Kings 33-1

Mavericks 50-1

Knicks 60-1

Pelicans 80-1

Heat 100-1

Timberwolves 100-1

Raptors 175-1

Hawks 200-1

Bulls 300-1

Nets 350-1

Thunder 500-1

Jazz 1000-1

Magic 1000-1

Pacers 1000-1

Trail Blazers 1000-1

Wizards 1000-1