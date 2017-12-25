NBA games Christmas Day news, scores, highlights: Cavs-Warriors headlines big day
Christmas is finally here, and there's a full day of NBA basketball to accompany all of the gifts, food, and family.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Christmas Day
All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, noon ET (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors, 3 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- ABC
- Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics, 5:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- ABC
- Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- ABC
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- TNT
Cavs and Warriors renew their rivalry
For the third straight season, the Cavaliers and Warriors will meet on Christmas Day. Things will be a bit different this time around, as Kyrie Irving is gone, of course, and Stephen Curry is out due to a sprained ankle. Plus, Dwyane Wade has joined the Cavs now. But even with the cast of characters looking a little different from the last time these two squads met, it should still be an awesome game. At the very least, we'll still get to see LeBron James square off with Kevin Durant.
