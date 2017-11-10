NBA games Friday, highlights, scores, updates: George drops 42; Celtics win 11th straight
It was a warm welcome for Eric Bledsoe, who won his first game with the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, dispatching the Spurs in San Antonio. Meanwhile the Celtics improved their win streak to 11 games despite losing their All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving just two minutes into the game.
The Thunder got back on track thanks to a 42-point outing from Paul George in a win over the Clippers, and the Heat won a low-scoring affair over the Jazz in Salt Lake City.
NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 10
- Detroit Pistons 111, Atlanta Hawks 104 (box score)
- Boston Celtics 90, Charlotte Hornets 87 (box score)
- Indiana Pacers 105, Chicago Bulls 87 (box score)
- Miami Heat 84, Utah Jazz 74 (box score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 120, Los Angeles Clippers 111 (box score)
- Orlando Magic 128, Phoenix Suns 112 (box score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 94, San Antonio Spurs 87 (box score)
- Brooklyn Nets 101, Portland Trail Blazers 97 (box score)
The key to PG's big game? Stretching
Let this be a lesson to all you kids out there -- if you want to play like Paul George, make sure you get a good stretch in before the game.
Kyrie exits game, but Celtics win anyway
Kyrie Irving didn't get much of a chance to help the Celtics to their 11th straight win. Irving left the game in the first quarter after getting hit in the face with an elbow from teammate Aron Baynes. Fortunately for the Celtics, they erased an early deficit, then hung on to beat the Hornets and keep their streak alive.
Bledsoe, meet Giannis
Eric Bledsoe made his debut for the Milwaukee Bucks after being traded by the Suns earlier this week, and he wasted no time producing a highlight with his new superstar teammate, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Oladipo with the 360
Pacers guard Victor Oladipo got a steal and saw a wide-open lane, so he had some time to think about how he was going to finish. Seems like he made a good choice.
Sweet Lou double-pumps from halfcourt
A regular half-court buzzer beater is just too easy. Lou Williams found a way to up the degree of difficulty.
Giannis doing Giannis things
The grace. The elegance. This dunk should have been judged by a panel of experts.
Irving exits, evaluated for concussion
Aron Baynes usually punishes the other team, but this time he accidentally caught Irving
