NBA games Friday, highlights, scores, updates: George drops 42; Celtics win 11th straight

It was a warm welcome for Eric Bledsoe, who won his first game with the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, dispatching the Spurs in San Antonio. Meanwhile the Celtics improved their win streak to 11 games despite losing their All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving just two minutes into the game.

The Thunder got back on track thanks to a 42-point outing from Paul George in a win over the Clippers, and the Heat won a low-scoring affair over the Jazz in Salt Lake City.

NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 10

The key to PG's big game? Stretching

Let this be a lesson to all you kids out there -- if you want to play like Paul George, make sure you get a good stretch in before the game.

Paul George was able to score 42 points b/c he got a good stretch in before the game

Kyrie exits game, but Celtics win anyway

Kyrie Irving didn't get much of a chance to help the Celtics to their 11th straight win. Irving left the game in the first quarter after getting hit in the face with an elbow from teammate Aron Baynes. Fortunately for the Celtics, they erased an early deficit, then hung on to beat the Hornets and keep their streak alive.

Kyrie leaves the game with a bloody nose after Baynes accidentally catches him with an elbow

Bledsoe, meet Giannis

Eric Bledsoe made his debut for the Milwaukee Bucks after being traded by the Suns earlier this week, and he wasted no time producing a highlight with his new superstar teammate, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Lot of teams key in on [@Giannis_An34]... my game will make it easy for him." - @EBled2



via. @Bucks

Oladipo with the 360

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo got a steal and saw a wide-open lane, so he had some time to think about how he was going to finish. Seems like he made a good choice.

Sweet Lou double-pumps from halfcourt

A regular half-court buzzer beater is just too easy. Lou Williams found a way to up the degree of difficulty.

LA Clippers

Giannis doing Giannis things

The grace. The elegance. This dunk should have been judged by a panel of experts.