NBA games Friday, highlights, scores, updates: Without Kyrie, Celtics win 11th straight
Check back throughout the night for scores, updates and highlights from Friday's NBA games
The NBA's best team was in action Friday as the blazing hot Boston Celtics sought their 11th straight win against the Charlotte Hornets. Also on the schedule were two teams whose early-season success might have surprised some people -- the Detroit Pistons (8-3) and the Orlando Magic (7-4).
The Pistons welcomed the Atlanta Hawks to Detroit, while the Magic travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns. The two marquee games of the night, however, are the Clippers against the Thunder (Blake Griffin returns to his native Oklahoma) and Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks taking on the Spurs in San Antonio.
NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 10
All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons 111, Atlanta Hawks 104 (box score)
- Boston Celtics 90, Charlotte Hornets 87 (box score)
- Indiana Pacers 105, Chicago Bulls 87 (box score)
- Miami Heat at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN
- Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Kyrie exits game after getting hit with elbow
Kyrie Irving didn't get much of a chance to help the Celtics to their 11th straight win. Irving left the game in the first quarter after getting hit in the face with an elbow from teammate Aron Baynes. Fortunately for the Celtics, they erased an early deficit, then hung on to beat the Hornets and keep their streak alive.
Bledsoe's first Bucks bucket
Eric Bledsoe made his debut with the Milwaukee Bucks after being traded by the Suns earlier this week. He scored his first points with the team early in the first quarter.
Oladipo with the 360
Pacers guard Victor Oladipo got a steal and saw a wide-open lane, so he had some time to think about how he was going to finish. Seems like he made a good choice.
Sweet Lou double-pumps from halfcourt
A regular half-court buzzer beater is just too easy. Lou Williams found a way to up the degree of difficulty.
Irving exits, evaluated for concussion
Aron Baynes usually punishes the other team, but this time he accidentally caught Irving
