NBA games Friday, highlights, scores, updates: Without Kyrie, Celtics win 11th straight

The NBA's best team was in action Friday as the blazing hot Boston Celtics sought their 11th straight win against the Charlotte Hornets. Also on the schedule were two teams whose early-season success might have surprised some people -- the Detroit Pistons (8-3) and the Orlando Magic (7-4).

The Pistons welcomed the Atlanta Hawks to Detroit, while the Magic travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns. The two marquee games of the night, however, are the Clippers against the Thunder (Blake Griffin returns to his native Oklahoma) and Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks taking on the Spurs in San Antonio.

Continue to check back throughout the night for the latest scores, highlights and updates.

NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 10

All times Eastern

Kyrie exits game after getting hit with elbow

Kyrie Irving didn't get much of a chance to help the Celtics to their 11th straight win. Irving left the game in the first quarter after getting hit in the face with an elbow from teammate Aron Baynes. Fortunately for the Celtics, they erased an early deficit, then hung on to beat the Hornets and keep their streak alive.

Kyrie leaves the game with a bloody nose after Baynes accidentally catches him with an elbow... Celtics Rewind presented by @NissanUSA. pic.twitter.com/G1TG8KJREs — Celtics on NBCSB (@NBCSCeltics) November 11, 2017

Bledsoe's first Bucks bucket

Eric Bledsoe made his debut with the Milwaukee Bucks after being traded by the Suns earlier this week. He scored his first points with the team early in the first quarter.

Oladipo with the 360

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo got a steal and saw a wide-open lane, so he had some time to think about how he was going to finish. Seems like he made a good choice.

Sweet Lou double-pumps from halfcourt

A regular half-court buzzer beater is just too easy. Lou Williams found a way to up the degree of difficulty.

🚨 L 🚨 O 🚨 U 🚨 pic.twitter.com/TPffTvC8vJ — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 11, 2017

Check back for the night's latest scores, highlights and updates.