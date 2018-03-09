NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Win streaks end for Rockets, Pels

We have all the scores, top plays and news from Friday's NBA games

There was a plethora of NBA Friday night with 10 games on the schedule. It was definitely a busy one.

Let's get started.

NBA scores for Friday, March 9

All times Eastern

Raptors knock off Rockets

The Rockets' winning streak ends at 17 games. It came down to the wire Friday, but the Raptors managed to come out on top thanks to some clutch play-making and an incredible performance from DeMar DeRozan, who finished with 23 points. Kyle Lowry had another 30.

Pelicans' streak ends at 10

The Pelicans were without Anthony Davis Friday night and it showed. The Wizards were just the better team and blew out New Orleans in spectacular fashion. New Orleans' win streak ends at 10.

Blazers win ninth in a row

The Trail Blazers streak continues. They've won nine in a row with their latest victory coming over the Warriors. C.J. McCollum scored 30 points and Damian Lillard poured in another 28.

James throws it down

LeBron James threw down a sick dunk against the Clippers. The pump fake he used to open the lane had his man fooled and then he dunked with some ferocity.

Mitchell shows off his hops

Donovan Mitchell just wanted to remind everybody why he was the dunk-contest champion this season.

Jordan flies

DeAndre Jordan is a big man, but that didn't stop him from going airborne on this monstrous dunk.

Smith breaks Teodosic

What J.R. Smith did to Milos Teodosic should be illegal. That man's poor ankles.

Bledsoe needs to finish his workout

Eric Bledsoe wasn't quite done with his pregame workout so he finished it at tip-off. Gotta get those reps in.

Hezonja goes reverse

Mario Hezonja threw down a nice reverse slam dunk against the Kings Friday night. 

Dedmon gets the swat

Dewayne Dedmon is having a great season with the Hawks. He made his rim protection known Friday night with this block against the Pacers.

Gobert throws it down

Rudy Gobert threw down a nasty put-back dunk Friday night. Make sure to always have a body on him.

Okafor protects the rim

Emeka Okafor was always a great rim protector in his prime. He's still pretty good now. Some skills never fade away even with age.

Carter-Williams out for season

Hornets backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams is out for the season. Charlotte has had a rough season, and while Carter-Williams has struggled, this is going to be a significant hit to a team that lacks depth at the position.

Williams beats the buzzer

Lou Williams had no fear when rising up for this shot. He beats the buzzer with ease to end the quarter.

Jazz run inbound set to perfection

Inbound lob plays are cool. This one by the Jazz would have been cooler if it had led to a dunk, but it was a pretty sick play anyway.

And Ones

