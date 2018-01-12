NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Cavs lose third in a row when LeBron James steps out of bounds
We have all the scores, highlights, news and notes from Friday's action
It's another busy night in The Association. Here's the slate of games for this NBA Friday.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 12
- Utah Jazz 88,Charlotte Hornets 99 (box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 95, Indiana Pacers 97 (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic 119,Washington Wizards 125 (box score)
- Brooklyn Nets 110, Atlanta Hawks 105 (box score)
- Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks 108, Minnesota Timberwolves 118 (box score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 113, New Orleans Pelicans 119 (box score)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Cavs lose third in a row
The Cavaliers are struggling right now. They've lost three in a row and four of their last five with the win being a close game in Orlando. Cleveland had a 22-point lead over the Pacers at one point, but they let Indiana back into it behind the work of Victor Oladipo, Darren Collison, and Lance Stephenson. Even with all of that, LeBron James had a chance to tie the game at the end, but he stepped out of bounds on his baseline drive. Cleveland has a lot of questions to answer with the Warriors coming up on MLK Day.
Davis scores 36 in Pelicans win
Anthony Davis had a huge 36 point game for the Pelicans and New Orleans is back above .500.
Curry out again, but Warriors win
The Warriors were without Stephen Curry again due to an ankle injury. They took on a pesky Bucks squad this time around and while Milwaukee managed to make it competitive, the Warriors closed them out toward the end. Golden State is back in the win column.
Bledsoe flies for a lob slam
The Bucks found Eric Bledsoe on the perfect lob pass for an open dunk.
Davis does everything in one play
Anthony Davis put a defender on skates then he finished through contact at the rim. Is it possible to do more?
LeBron puts on a dunk show in Indiana
LeBron James is putting on a dunk show in Indiana. He had two big ones early on.
Dinwiddie hits go ahead and-one basket
The Nets got a huge and-one basket from Spencer Dinwiddie to help them knock off the Hawks.
Wall saves two points
John Wall once called himself the NBA's best shot-blocking point guard. He has a case.
Biyombo sets career high in first half
Bismack Biyombo set a new career high, 18 points, in the first half of Wizards-Magic. Don't see that every day.
Towns comes up just short on triple-double
The Wolves are playing great basketball and Karl-Anthony Towns is a big reason why. He was one assist shy of a triple-double in their win over the Knicks.
Cousins chases down a rejection
DeMarcus Cousins saved the Pelicans two points with this chase down block.
Wall finds Gortat on the lob
John Wall is good at finding the open man. Here he found an open dunk for Gortat.
Mitchell skies for the lob dunk
Donovan Mitchell got up high for this lob dunk. Dunk contest? Yes? Please?
Young beats the buzzer from deep
Nick Young took a shot from way beyond the arc to beat the clock. He got the points.
And-ones:
- Otto Porter will not be on a minutes restriction after recovering from his hip injury.
- Josh Jackson, Marquese Chriss, and Isaiah Canaan are all out for the Suns.
- Nikola Mirotic is expected to return from illness Saturday.
- Gary Harris is out for personal reasons.
