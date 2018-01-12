NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Cavs lose third in a row when LeBron James steps out of bounds

It's another busy night in The Association. Here's the slate of games for this NBA Friday.

NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 12

Cavs lose third in a row

The Cavaliers are struggling right now. They've lost three in a row and four of their last five with the win being a close game in Orlando. Cleveland had a 22-point lead over the Pacers at one point, but they let Indiana back into it behind the work of Victor Oladipo, Darren Collison, and Lance Stephenson. Even with all of that, LeBron James had a chance to tie the game at the end, but he stepped out of bounds on his baseline drive. Cleveland has a lot of questions to answer with the Warriors coming up on MLK Day.

Davis scores 36 in Pelicans win

Anthony Davis had a huge 36 point game for the Pelicans and New Orleans is back above .500.

Curry out again, but Warriors win

The Warriors were without Stephen Curry again due to an ankle injury. They took on a pesky Bucks squad this time around and while Milwaukee managed to make it competitive, the Warriors closed them out toward the end. Golden State is back in the win column.

ESPN Sources: Golden State guard Stephen Curry (ankle) will not play tonight against Milwaukee. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 12, 2018

Bledsoe flies for a lob slam

The Bucks found Eric Bledsoe on the perfect lob pass for an open dunk.

Davis does everything in one play

Anthony Davis put a defender on skates then he finished through contact at the rim. Is it possible to do more?

LeBron puts on a dunk show in Indiana

LeBron James is putting on a dunk show in Indiana. He had two big ones early on.

Dinwiddie hits go ahead and-one basket

The Nets got a huge and-one basket from Spencer Dinwiddie to help them knock off the Hawks.

Wall saves two points

John Wall once called himself the NBA's best shot-blocking point guard. He has a case.

Biyombo sets career high in first half

Bismack Biyombo set a new career high, 18 points, in the first half of Wizards-Magic. Don't see that every day.

🔥 Congrats to @BismackBiyombo, who has fired off a career-high 18 points! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/f21IDWkeZC — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 13, 2018

Towns comes up just short on triple-double

The Wolves are playing great basketball and Karl-Anthony Towns is a big reason why. He was one assist shy of a triple-double in their win over the Knicks.

118-108 W!

Stats 📊⤵️@KarlTowns 23p | 15r | 9a@TajGibson22 17p | 6r | 2a@22wiggins 16p | 6r | 2a | 2s@JimmyButler 13p | 4r | 2a | 3s@Teague0 12p | 4r | 8a | 4s@GorguiDieng 10p | 5r | 2a | 2s@JCrossover 10p | 4a@NemanjaBjelica 10p@1Tyus 7p | 2r | 4r — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 13, 2018

Cousins chases down a rejection

DeMarcus Cousins saved the Pelicans two points with this chase down block.

Wall finds Gortat on the lob

John Wall is good at finding the open man. Here he found an open dunk for Gortat.

Mitchell skies for the lob dunk

Donovan Mitchell got up high for this lob dunk. Dunk contest? Yes? Please?

Young beats the buzzer from deep

Nick Young took a shot from way beyond the arc to beat the clock. He got the points.

Ending the quarter in style. Nick Young #BeforeTheLight pic.twitter.com/RhqVyC2K7M — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 13, 2018

And-ones: