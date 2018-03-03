NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Curry tweaks ankle as Warriors beat Hawks

There are 10 games on tap for this action-packed NBA Friday, with no shortage of top teams on the court. We have all the latest scores, highlights and updates for you to enjoy throughout the night.

Let's get going.

NBA scores for Friday, March 2

All times Eastern

Steph injures ankle on Zaza's foot

Zaza Pachulia is known for injuring other players, but not necessarily his own. Steph Curry tweaked his ankle while landing on Pachulia's foot, but returned to the game not too long afterward. Later it was announced that Curry would not return, but it seemed like more of a precautionary move as the Warriors hung on for a closer-than-expected win over the Hawks.

Stephen Curry is currently on the bench after twisting his ankle on Zaza Pachulia. Here’s video of the play. pic.twitter.com/WXDtbwtzA1 — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) March 3, 2018

How did he make this pass?

There's no way Eric Bledsoe saw Jason Terry spotting up for a 3. So how did he make this insane pass?

Eric Bledsoe with the ridiculous dime to JET!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/CNAEeMqTuC — NBA (@NBA) March 3, 2018

Blake Griffin faking and dunking

The Magic thought Blake Griffin was going for the handoff here ... whoops. The big man just kept on going to the rim and threw down a nasty dunk.

.@blakegriffin23 with the smooth fake and BIG slam! 👀 pic.twitter.com/2AdY0Srw2O — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 3, 2018

KD35 cleared for takeoff

The Hawks cleared the runway, and Kevin Durant's eyes lit up.

Simmons shows off all the tools

We've said it once and we'll say it again ... Ben Simmons is a freak of nature. He puts his handles on display, then throws down the massive jam against the Hornets.

