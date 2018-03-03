NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Curry tweaks ankle as Warriors beat Hawks
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Friday's NBA games
There are 10 games on tap for this action-packed NBA Friday, with no shortage of top teams on the court. We have all the latest scores, highlights and updates for you to enjoy throughout the night.
Let's get going.
NBA scores for Friday, March 2
All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers 110, Charlotte Hornets 99 (Box Score)
- Orlando Magic 115, Detroit Pistons 106 -- OT (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 114, Atlanta Hawks 109 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Denver Nuggets at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Steph injures ankle on Zaza's foot
Zaza Pachulia is known for injuring other players, but not necessarily his own. Steph Curry tweaked his ankle while landing on Pachulia's foot, but returned to the game not too long afterward. Later it was announced that Curry would not return, but it seemed like more of a precautionary move as the Warriors hung on for a closer-than-expected win over the Hawks.
How did he make this pass?
There's no way Eric Bledsoe saw Jason Terry spotting up for a 3. So how did he make this insane pass?
Blake Griffin faking and dunking
The Magic thought Blake Griffin was going for the handoff here ... whoops. The big man just kept on going to the rim and threw down a nasty dunk.
KD35 cleared for takeoff
The Hawks cleared the runway, and Kevin Durant's eyes lit up.
Simmons shows off all the tools
We've said it once and we'll say it again ... Ben Simmons is a freak of nature. He puts his handles on display, then throws down the massive jam against the Hornets.
And-Ones:
- Cavs guard J.R. Smith's one-game suspension was reportedly the result of him throwing soup at one of his assistant coaches.
- Warriors guard Shaun Livingston sat out Friday's game against the Hawks to rest.
- Hornets center Cody Zeller did not play against the 76ers on Friday due to a knee injury.
- The Grizzlies were without Andrew Harrison (wrist) and JaMychal Green (illness) against the Nuggets.
