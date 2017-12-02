NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Durant gets ejected as Warriors cruise past Magic
Keep it right here for all the news, notes, scores and highlights on Friday night in the Association
Welcome to another action-packed evening in the Association. We have eight games on the docket for this first day of December, including a number of interesting matchups.
Let's get into it.
NBA Scores for Friday, Dec. 1
All times Eastern
- Wizards 109, Pistons 91 (Box Score)
- Warriors 133, Magic 112 (Box Score)
- Raptors 120, Pacers 105 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Durant ejected, Warriors get 46 assists in victory
Kevin Durant had a fantastic game Friday night, finishing with 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, seven assists and four blocks. But he also got ejected. Late in the fourth quarter, K.D. drove to the basket and converted a little runner and apparently thought he got fouled on the play. The referee did not agree, and as such did not call a foul. A mad Durant then yelled at the ref and was promptly ejected.
The ejection was no problem for the Dubs, however, who continued cruising along to a big victory. Along the way, they recorded a whopping 46 assists on 55 baskets. That is the most in the NBA this season and was just one assist shy of the Warriors' franchise record.
Thunder looking to get on track
With Oklahoma City on a three-game losing streak, and now just 8-12 on the season, Carmelo Anthony said recently that the players in the locker room are angry. On Friday night, the Thunder have a chance to take out their anger and get on track. However, they'll have to do so against a strong Minnesota Timberwolves side that has already beaten the Thunder twice this season.
Serge Ibaka soars for big block
The Raptors big man was ready to go defensively Friday night. In the first quarter, the Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic was all alone out on the break, and thought he had an easy layup. Ibaka, however, had other ideas. He sprinted back on defense, then soared in to swat Bogdanovic's attempt away.
Injuries, injuries, injuries
A number of players have been injured in recent days, and updates were provided Friday. Hassan Whiteside will be out at least one to two weeks after an MRI revealed a new bone bruise in his knee. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic will miss multiple games with an ankle sprain, Hawks rookie forward John Collins will miss two to three weeks with a shoulder injury and Iman Shumpert is expected to be out two months after knee surgery.
Quick hits
- Kemba Walker is out for the Hornets as they take on the Heat. The point guard is dealing with a shoulder injury.
- Myles Turner will play for the Pacers. The big man was a game-time decision for their game against the Raptors due to a knee injury.
- Anthony Davis was fined $25,000 for verbally abusing a ref and failing to leave the court quickly after his first career ejection Wednesday night.
