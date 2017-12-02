NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Durant gets ejected as Warriors cruise past Magic

Welcome to another action-packed evening in the Association. We have eight games on the docket for this first day of December, including a number of interesting matchups.

Let's get into it.

NBA Scores for Friday, Dec. 1

All times Eastern

Durant ejected, Warriors get 46 assists in victory

Kevin Durant had a fantastic game Friday night, finishing with 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, seven assists and four blocks. But he also got ejected. Late in the fourth quarter, K.D. drove to the basket and converted a little runner and apparently thought he got fouled on the play. The referee did not agree, and as such did not call a foul. A mad Durant then yelled at the ref and was promptly ejected.

Kevin Durant is ejected pic.twitter.com/26AztgM4Nx — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) December 2, 2017

The ejection was no problem for the Dubs, however, who continued cruising along to a big victory. Along the way, they recorded a whopping 46 assists on 55 baskets. That is the most in the NBA this season and was just one assist shy of the Warriors' franchise record.

Golden State's 46 assists are the second-most in a game in franchise history. Warriors set a franchise-record with 47 assists on 11/23/16 vs. the Lakers. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 2, 2017

Thunder looking to get on track

With Oklahoma City on a three-game losing streak, and now just 8-12 on the season, Carmelo Anthony said recently that the players in the locker room are angry. On Friday night, the Thunder have a chance to take out their anger and get on track. However, they'll have to do so against a strong Minnesota Timberwolves side that has already beaten the Thunder twice this season.

Serge Ibaka soars for big block

The Raptors big man was ready to go defensively Friday night. In the first quarter, the Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic was all alone out on the break, and thought he had an easy layup. Ibaka, however, had other ideas. He sprinted back on defense, then soared in to swat Bogdanovic's attempt away.

Injuries, injuries, injuries

A number of players have been injured in recent days, and updates were provided Friday. Hassan Whiteside will be out at least one to two weeks after an MRI revealed a new bone bruise in his knee. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic will miss multiple games with an ankle sprain, Hawks rookie forward John Collins will miss two to three weeks with a shoulder injury and Iman Shumpert is expected to be out two months after knee surgery.

Quick hits