NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Hurting Lakers look to snap losing streak
We've got all the scores, highlights and news for Friday night
It's an mid-size slate of games on this NBA Friday, but plenty of action for fans to get down with.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 19
- San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Utah Jazz 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Lakers look to snap losing streak
The Lakers are facing injuries once again. Their entire core of young guys -- Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Lonzo Ball -- are all fighting off a variety of injuries at the moment. Only Ball isn't expected to play, but a young team like this could see some struggles due to injury. They've lost two in a row and they'll want to get past the Pacers to prevent the skid from further increasing.
And-Ones:
- Lonzo Ball is still out with a knee injury. The Lakers have only won a single game without him.
- Rudy Gobert will return from injury Friday night. This is the first time he'll play since Dec. 15.
- DeAndre Jordan will not play Saturday.
- Kuzma will play, but Ingram is a game-time decision.
- Randle will play despite a fractured finger.
