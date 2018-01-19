NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Kyle Lowry leads Raptors to big win over Spurs
We've got all the scores, highlights and news for Friday night
It's a mid-size slate of games on this NBA Friday, but plenty of action for fans to get down with.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 19
- San Antonio Spurs 83, Toronto Raptors 86 (box score)
- Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Utah Jazz 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Kyle Lowry scores 24 in Raptors win
Kyle Lowry gave a 24-point performance for the Raptors and they got a nice win over the Spurs in the process. The Spurs made it a little close for comfort at the end, but Toronto managed to seal it and escape with an 86-83 win thanks to some clutch heroics by Lowry.
Lakers look to snap losing streak
The Lakers are facing injuries once again. Their entire core of young guys -- Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Lonzo Ball -- are all fighting off a variety of injuries at the moment. Only Ball isn't expected to play, but a young team like this could see some struggles due to injury. They've lost two in a row and they'll want to get past the Pacers to prevent the skid from further increasing.
Hassan Whiteside spins and dunks
Hassan Whiteside had one of the best moves of his career with an awesome spin and dunk.
Allen Crabbe gets Hassan Whiteside from behind
Allen Crabbe snuck up on Hassan Whiteside and saved two points for the Nets.
Zach Randolph gets love in Memphis
The Memphis fans still love Zach Randolph. Watch them give the big man some love in pregame.
Oubre goes baseline for a dunk
Kelly Oubre Jr. went baseline and threw down a nice one handed dunk. This is harder than it looks.
And-Ones:
- Lonzo Ball is still out with a knee injury. The Lakers have only won a single game without him.
- Rudy Gobert will return from injury Friday night. This is the first time he'll play since Dec. 15.
- DeAndre Jordan will not play Saturday.
- Kuzma will play, but Ingram is a game-time decision.
- Randle will play despite a fractured finger.
- The Cavaliers have been linked to George Hill, DeAndre Jordan, and Lou Williams in trade rumors.
- T.J. Warren will return to the starting lineup tonight after missing time from injury.
-
