NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Kyle Lowry leads Raptors to big win over Spurs

It's a mid-size slate of games on this NBA Friday, but plenty of action for fans to get down with.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 19

Kyle Lowry scores 24 in Raptors win

Kyle Lowry gave a 24-point performance for the Raptors and they got a nice win over the Spurs in the process. The Spurs made it a little close for comfort at the end, but Toronto managed to seal it and escape with an 86-83 win thanks to some clutch heroics by Lowry.

Lakers look to snap losing streak

The Lakers are facing injuries once again. Their entire core of young guys -- Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Lonzo Ball -- are all fighting off a variety of injuries at the moment. Only Ball isn't expected to play, but a young team like this could see some struggles due to injury. They've lost two in a row and they'll want to get past the Pacers to prevent the skid from further increasing.

Hassan Whiteside spins and dunks

Hassan Whiteside had one of the best moves of his career with an awesome spin and dunk.

Allen Crabbe gets Hassan Whiteside from behind

Allen Crabbe snuck up on Hassan Whiteside and saved two points for the Nets.

Zach Randolph gets love in Memphis

The Memphis fans still love Zach Randolph. Watch them give the big man some love in pregame.

Zach Randolph gets a ton of love from the loyal Memphis fans pregame!#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/SyeNcXVBUM — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2018

Oubre goes baseline for a dunk

Kelly Oubre Jr. went baseline and threw down a nice one handed dunk. This is harder than it looks.

And-Ones:

