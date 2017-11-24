NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: LeBron, Cavs look for seventh straight win

After taking Thanksgiving off, the NBA gets right back into the swing of things on Black Friday. Starting with a Nets-Trail Blazers matinee, there's 10 games on the docket.

Let's get into it.

NBA Scores for Friday, Nov. 24

All times Eastern

Here come the Cavs

After the Boston Celtics lost on Wednesday, guess which team has the longest active winning streak in the NBA? That's right, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who struggled so mightily out of the gate. On Friday LeBron James and the Cavs hope to make it seven straight wins as they take on the Charlotte Hornets in Cleveland. The Cavs will wear their black uniforms in honor of Black Friday ... get it?

"Hopefully everybody wears all black tonight -- all our fans and everything -- to kinda set the mood. They're great uniforms."



"Hopefully everybody wears all black tonight -- all our fans and everything -- to kinda set the mood. They're great uniforms."

More @KingJames

Vonleh throws it down

Tyler Zeller tried to challenge Noah Vonleh on the dunk attempt. Advantage Vonleh.

Tyler Zeller tried to challenge Noah Vonleh on the dunk attempt. Advantage Vonleh.

