NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: LeBron, Cavs look for seventh straight win
Keep it right here for all you news, notes, scores, and highlights across the Association
After taking Thanksgiving off, the NBA gets right back into the swing of things on Black Friday. Starting with a Nets-Trail Blazers matinee, there's 10 games on the docket.
Let's get into it.
NBA Scores for Friday, Nov. 24
All times Eastern
- Portland Trail Blazers 127, Brooklyn Nets 125 (box score)
- Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Here come the Cavs
After the Boston Celtics lost on Wednesday, guess which team has the longest active winning streak in the NBA? That's right, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who struggled so mightily out of the gate. On Friday LeBron James and the Cavs hope to make it seven straight wins as they take on the Charlotte Hornets in Cleveland. The Cavs will wear their black uniforms in honor of Black Friday ... get it?
Vonleh throws it down
Tyler Zeller tried to challenge Noah Vonleh on the dunk attempt. Advantage Vonleh.
Quick Hits
- Big Baller Brand shoes are finally expected to ship. Months after the kicks were announced by LaVar Ball, those who placed pre-orders for the Lonzo Ball signature shoe should get them soon.
- Nicolas Batum is out for Hornets. The Frenchman injured his elbow again on Wednesday night, but it doesn't appear to be too serious. He traveled with the Hornets to Cleveland for their game against the Cavs, and and participated in shootaround, but will not end up playing.
- Brandan Wright will be out for the Grizzlies as they take on the Nuggets. This will be the third straight game Wright has missed due to a groin injury.
-
-
-
-
