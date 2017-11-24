NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: LeBron, Cavs look for seventh straight win

After taking Thanksgiving off, the NBA gets right back into the swing of things on Black Friday. Starting with a Nets-Trail Blazers matinee, there's 10 games on the docket. 

Let's get into it.

NBA Scores for Friday, Nov. 24

All times Eastern

Here come the Cavs

After the Boston Celtics lost on Wednesday, guess which team has the longest active winning streak in the NBA? That's right, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who struggled so mightily out of the gate. On Friday LeBron James and the Cavs hope to make it seven straight wins as they take on the Charlotte Hornets in Cleveland. The Cavs will wear their black uniforms in honor of Black Friday ... get it?

Vonleh throws it down

Tyler Zeller tried to challenge Noah Vonleh on the dunk attempt. Advantage Vonleh.

Quick Hits

  • Big Baller Brand shoes are finally expected to ship. Months after the kicks were announced by LaVar Ball, those who placed pre-orders for the Lonzo Ball signature shoe should get them soon. 
  • Nicolas Batum is out for Hornets. The Frenchman injured his elbow again on Wednesday night, but it doesn't appear to be too serious. He traveled with the Hornets to Cleveland for their game against the Cavs, and and participated in shootaround, but will not end up playing
  • Brandan Wright will be out for the Grizzlies as they take on the Nuggets. This will be the third straight game Wright has missed due to a groin injury
