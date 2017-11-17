NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: LeBron goes off in OT win over Clippers
After a Thursday night with just two games, we rev things back up with 11 games on this Friday night. And with a number of intriguing matchups on the docket, it should be a fun night of hoops.
NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 17
- Pacers 107, Pistons 100 (Box Score)
- Heat 91, Wizards 88 (Box Score)
- Raptors 107, Knicks 84 (Box Score)
- Cavaliers 118, Clippers 113 (Box Score)
- Nets 118, Jazz 107 (Box Score)
- Spurs 104, Thunder 101 (Box Score)
- Bulls 123, Hornets 120 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
LeBron James drops 39 to lead Cavs
The Cavs appeared to be heading to another defeat against the Clippers on Friday night, as they trailed by 15 points with just a few minutes left in the third quarter. Thanks in large part to LeBron James, however, the Cavs pulled out a key victory in overtime, winning 118-113. LeBron went for 39 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists. He also hit a clutch jumper with less than a minute to play in OT to seal the win.
Kemba Walker's 47 points not enough for Hornets
Walker is having yet another strong season for the Hornets, and he was phenomenal on Friday night in Chicago, dropping 47 points on 17-of-27 shooting, while grabbing six rebounds, and dishing out five assists. It wasn't enough, however, as the Bulls picked up just their third win of the season, 123-120. This was the sixth straight loss for the Hornets, who fell to 5-9 on the season. Kris Dunn played well for Chicago, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals off the bench.
Spurs come back to beat Thunder in prime-time battle
The Spurs are still without Kawhi Leonard, who is working through a quad injury, but they still managed to pick up an impressive victory over the Thunder. OKC lead by 17 points after the first quarter, and by as much as 23, but the Spurs battled back to win, 104-101. LaMarcus Aldridge lead the way with 26 points and nine rebounds, while the Thunder once again struggled in crunch time.
More like Frankie Smoked
Knicks rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina has been solid over the first month of his NBA career, but he was left looking very much like a rookie Friday night. Toronto's Fred Van Vleet unleashed a nasty crossover on the youngster that left him stumbling and spinning in circles.
Nowitzki passes Olajuwon on all-time field goals made list
In the second quarter against the Timberwolves, Dirk Nowitzki moved up to eighth on the NBA's all-time made field goals list. Utilizing the pump fake to shed the defense, the veteran stepped in and calmly hit the baseline jumper. The shot was his 10,750th made basket, putting him ahead of the Hall of Famer, Hakeem Olajuwon.
Winslow puts on a show
The Heat picked up an impressive road in on Friday night, beating the Wizards, 91-88. The win was thanks in part to Justise Winslow, who finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. He also had a few highlight plays, showing off a nifty Eurostep and soaring for a putback slam.
Injuries aplenty
We received unfortunate injury news about a number of players Friday. The Grizzlies announced that Mike Conley will be out for at least two weeks with an Achilles injury, while the Nets announced that D'Angelo Russell underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. The team did not announce a timetable for his return. In addition, Derrick Rose will be out for two more weeks with an ankle problem, and the Raptors confirmed that Delon Wright did indeed suffer a dislocated shoulder Wednesday.
- Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell -- rising in our Rookie Power Rankings -- will get first NBA start Friday night. Utah will be without Ricky Rubio, who is dealing with a sore Achilles.
- The Philadelphia 76ers swingman Justin Anderson will be out for at least three weeks due to shin splints.
- Magic rookie Jonathan Isaac did not practice Friday due to an ankle injury, and has been ruled out for Saturday night's game against the Jazz.
- The Knicks' Tim Hardaway Jr. had X-rays taken of his left foot, but they came back negative.
