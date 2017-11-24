NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: LeBron triple-double lifts Cavs to 7th straight win

After taking Thanksgiving off, the NBA gets right back into the swing of things on Black Friday. Starting with a Nets-Trail Blazers matinee, there's 10 games on the docket.

Let's get into it.

NBA Scores for Friday, Nov. 24

All times Eastern

LeBron's triple-double extends Cavs' streak

Guess which team has the longest active winning streak in the NBA? That's right, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who won their seventh straight with a 100-99 nail-biter over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. LeBron James was his normal brilliant self, posting a triple-double of 27 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists in the win.

"A WINE-AND-GOLD WALKOFF WINNER!"@Cavs win their 7th straight! Stay right with us for postgame coverage next: https://t.co/JLdsLhawAH pic.twitter.com/t13hDv13XV — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) November 25, 2017

Kyrie puts on a dribbling exhibition

Guarding Kyrie Irving one-on-one is never an easy task. With moves like this, it's almost impossible.

Mr. Triple-Double gets a triple-double

Triple-doubles aren't supposed to be this easy for players. Russell Westbrook got his sixth of the season in OKC's loss to the Pistons, after setting the NBA record last year.

Russell Westbrook gets his NBA-leading 6th triple-double this season.



Coincidentally, it comes on Oscar Robertson's 79th birthday (Westbrook broke Robertson's single-season triple-double record last season) pic.twitter.com/6gK3huFpHY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 25, 2017

Don't get in KAT's way

Kelly Olynyk was in good defensive position, but Karl-Anthony Towns decided he was just going to dunk straight through him. Ouch.

Ish beats the buzzer

The Pistons had a rough first quarter in Oklahoma City, but Ish Smith ended things on the right note.

🚨 Ish Smith with the half court heave at the buzzer! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7gJtaxwAX3 — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 25, 2017

Vonleh throws it down

Tyler Zeller tried to challenge Noah Vonleh on the dunk attempt. Advantage Vonleh.

Vonleh rattles home the SLAM! pic.twitter.com/mzrq8LfJkN — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2017

Quick Hits