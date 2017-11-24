NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: LeBron triple-double lifts Cavs to 7th straight win

After taking Thanksgiving off, the NBA gets right back into the swing of things on Black Friday. Starting with a Nets-Trail Blazers matinee, there's 10 games on the docket. 

Let's get into it.

NBA Scores for Friday, Nov. 24

All times Eastern

LeBron's triple-double extends Cavs' streak

Guess which team has the longest active winning streak in the NBA? That's right, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who won their seventh straight with a 100-99 nail-biter over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. LeBron James was his normal brilliant self, posting a triple-double of 27 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists in the win.

Kyrie puts on a dribbling exhibition

Guarding Kyrie Irving one-on-one is never an easy task. With moves like this, it's almost impossible.

Mr. Triple-Double gets a triple-double

Triple-doubles aren't supposed to be this easy for players. Russell Westbrook got his sixth of the season in OKC's loss to the Pistons, after setting the NBA record last year.

Don't get in KAT's way

Kelly Olynyk was in good defensive position, but Karl-Anthony Towns decided he was just going to dunk straight through him. Ouch.

Ish beats the buzzer

The Pistons had a rough first quarter in Oklahoma City, but Ish Smith ended things on the right note.

Vonleh throws it down

Tyler Zeller tried to challenge Noah Vonleh on the dunk attempt. Advantage Vonleh.

Quick Hits

  • Big Baller Brand shoes are finally expected to ship. Months after the kicks were announced by LaVar Ball, those who placed pre-orders for the Lonzo Ball signature shoe should get them soon. 
  • Nicolas Batum is out for Hornets. The Frenchman injured his elbow again on Wednesday night, but it doesn't appear to be too serious. He traveled with the Hornets to Cleveland for their game against the Cavs, and and participated in shootaround, but will not end up playing
  • Brandan Wright will be out for the Grizzlies as they take on the Nuggets. This will be the third straight game Wright has missed due to a groin injury
