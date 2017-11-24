NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: LeBron triple-double lifts Cavs to 7th straight win
Keep it right here for all you news, notes, scores, and highlights across the Association
After taking Thanksgiving off, the NBA gets right back into the swing of things on Black Friday. Starting with a Nets-Trail Blazers matinee, there's 10 games on the docket.
Let's get into it.
NBA Scores for Friday, Nov. 24
All times Eastern
- Portland Trail Blazers 127, Brooklyn Nets 125 (box score)
- Boston Celtics 118, Orlando Magic 103 (box score)
- Atlanta Hawks 116, New York Knicks 104 (box score)
- Detroit Pistons 99, Oklahoma City Thunder 98 (box score)
- Miami Heat 109, Minnesota Timberwolves 97 (box score)
- Indiana Pacers 107, Toronto Raptors 104 (box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 100, Charlotte Hornets 99 (box score)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
LeBron's triple-double extends Cavs' streak
Guess which team has the longest active winning streak in the NBA? That's right, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who won their seventh straight with a 100-99 nail-biter over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. LeBron James was his normal brilliant self, posting a triple-double of 27 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists in the win.
Kyrie puts on a dribbling exhibition
Guarding Kyrie Irving one-on-one is never an easy task. With moves like this, it's almost impossible.
Mr. Triple-Double gets a triple-double
Triple-doubles aren't supposed to be this easy for players. Russell Westbrook got his sixth of the season in OKC's loss to the Pistons, after setting the NBA record last year.
Don't get in KAT's way
Kelly Olynyk was in good defensive position, but Karl-Anthony Towns decided he was just going to dunk straight through him. Ouch.
Ish beats the buzzer
The Pistons had a rough first quarter in Oklahoma City, but Ish Smith ended things on the right note.
Vonleh throws it down
Tyler Zeller tried to challenge Noah Vonleh on the dunk attempt. Advantage Vonleh.
Quick Hits
- Big Baller Brand shoes are finally expected to ship. Months after the kicks were announced by LaVar Ball, those who placed pre-orders for the Lonzo Ball signature shoe should get them soon.
- Nicolas Batum is out for Hornets. The Frenchman injured his elbow again on Wednesday night, but it doesn't appear to be too serious. He traveled with the Hornets to Cleveland for their game against the Cavs, and and participated in shootaround, but will not end up playing.
- Brandan Wright will be out for the Grizzlies as they take on the Nuggets. This will be the third straight game Wright has missed due to a groin injury.
-
Would DAJ for Tristan trade make sense?
The Cavs would reportedly entertain the deal, but there's really no point
-
Westbrook's feud with Jackson continues
Westbrook claims he doesn't remember calling Jackson's celebration 'bull----' back in 2016
-
Report: Rose contemplating future
Rose is reportedly sick of being injured, and it's 'taking a toll on him mentally'
-
Hornets vs. Cavs odds, expert picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Cavs-Hornets game 10,000 times
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 24: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Bulls vs. Warriors odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Bulls-Warriors game 10,000 times
Add a Comment