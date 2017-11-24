NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Nets host Trail Blazers in Black Friday matinee
Keep it right here for all you news, notes, scores, and highlights across the Association
After taking Thanksgiving off, the NBA gets right back into the swing of things on Black Friday. Starting with a Nets-Trail Blazers matinee, there's 10 games on the docket.
Let's get into it.
NBA Scores for Friday, Nov. 24
All times Eastern
- Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets, 12 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Trail Blazers and Nets play Black Friday matinee
Who's ready for some Friday afternoon basketball? It's a rare occurrence for two teams to be playing an afternoon game on a weekday, but such is the case on this Black Friday. As many people hit the mall to do some shopping, the Trail Blazers at Nets will be hitting the court to try and work off their Thanksgiving meals. There might not be a ton of star power in this matchup, but this should be a pretty fun little afternoon (or early morning) matchup. The Nets, playing at the fastest pace in the league, are sneakily fun to watch, and the Trail Blazers, of course, have Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
Quick Hits
- Big Baller Brand shoes are finally expected to ship. Months after the kicks were announced by LaVar Ball, those who placed pre-orders for the Lonzo Ball signature shoe should get them soon.
- Nicolas Batum is out for Hornets. The Frenchman injured his elbow again on Wednesday night, but it doesn't appear to be too serious. He traveled with the Hornets to Cleveland for their game against the Cavs, and and participated in shootaround, but will not end up playing.
- Brandan Wright will be out for the Grizzlies as they take on the Nuggets. This will be the third straight game Wright has missed due to a groin injury.
