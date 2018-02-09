NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, news: Dwyane Wade returns to Miami
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from NBA Friday
Teams are still recovering from Thursday's trade deadline on this NBA Friday, but there's at least a reunion to look forward to.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Friday, Feb. 9
- Los Angeles Clippers at Detroit Pistons 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at at Philadelphia 76ers 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls 9:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Wade is back in Miami
Dwyane Wade will make his stunning return to Miami on Friday night and it will be sure to excite the crowd and viewers. When Wade left it felt like a breakup that wasn't going to be mended until his eventual jersey retirement, but now he gets to likely finish out his career in a Heat uniform and this will be the beginning of whenever that is.
And-Ones
- Rodney Hood, George Hill, Larry Nance, and Jordan Clarkson have all been ruled out Friday while they transition to the team post-trade.
- Austin Rivers will return from an ankle injury, Friday.
- Joel Embiid is a game time decision, Friday.
- Jameer Nelson is available for the Pistons after being traded to Detroit on deadline day.
- Jeremy Lin reportedly opted in with his player option and will make $12.5 million next season.
- Devin Booker did not practice while he still deals with a hip injury.
- Isaiah Thomas is expected to make his Lakers debut Saturday.
-
How Lakers can maximize their cap space
L.A. suddenly has two max salary slots to play with this summer -- enough to possibly add LeBron...
-
Report: Hawks to buy out Belinelli
Marco Belinelli could be of use to a contender in need of shooting depth
-
Report: Kings to buy out vet Johnson
Sacto plans to reach a buyout with the recently acquired Johnson, but Carter's fate is up in...
-
The post-trade deadline buyout market
A look at the teams and players involved in this year's buyout market
-
Timberwolves vs Bulls odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel is 40-22 against the spread picking Bulls and Timberwolves games and has a pick...
-
LeBron excited about Cavs' new additions
The Cavs made three big trades on deadline day, and LeBron seems pleased
Add a Comment