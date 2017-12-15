NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Paul, Harden lead Rockets to win over Spurs

It was a hefty 11-game slate on this wonderful NBA Friday and it was one of the most entertaining of the entire season. Take a look at all the scores, highlights and news from the night's games.

NBA scores for Friday, Dec. 15

Paul, Harden lead Rockets to yet another win

The Rockets have won 12 straight games, and haven't lost all season when Chris Paul has played. Paul had 28 points, eight assists and seven steals while James Harden added 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Houston easily handled the Spurs.

Thunder hang on for triple-overtime win

Well that was fun. In the first multiple-overtime game of the NBA season, the Thunder held on to beat the 76ers thanks to 27 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists for Russell Westbrook. Oh yeah, and he also did this.

Sabonis serves up a poster

Eric Moreland tried to challenge Domantas Sabonis' dunk attempt. Advantage, Sabonis.

Domantas Sabonis rocks the rim!



He has 8 PTS and 4 REB in Q2.#Pacers pic.twitter.com/cLSleL663r — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2017

Who needs two hands?

Lou Williams threw the lob and DeAndre Jordan only needed one hand to throw it down. The Clippers sure know how to get creative.

Lou Will➡️DeAndre Jordan for the one handed slam!



And the bench loved every moment of it. #ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/YKH2XE0mKj — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2017

Boogie gets fancy, then nasty

DeMarcus Cousins is almost 7-feet tall -- he's not supposed to move like this.

Cousins goes behind the back and slams it home!#DoItBig pic.twitter.com/5zPMXraNSI — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2017

Look out, spectators

Nobody in the arena is safe when Serge Ibaka is out there blocking shots. Keep your head on a swivel!

