NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Paul, Harden lead Rockets to win over Spurs

Get all the latest scores, news and highlights from Friday's NBA games

It was a hefty 11-game slate on this wonderful NBA Friday and it was one of the most entertaining of the entire season. Take a look at all the scores, highlights and news from the night's games.

Happy Friday.

NBA scores for Friday, Dec. 15

Paul, Harden lead Rockets to yet another win

The Rockets have won 12 straight games, and haven't lost all season when Chris Paul has played. Paul had 28 points, eight assists and seven steals while James Harden added 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Houston easily handled the Spurs.

Thunder hang on for triple-overtime win

Well that was fun. In the first multiple-overtime game of the NBA season, the Thunder held on to beat the 76ers thanks to 27 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists for Russell Westbrook. Oh yeah, and he also did this.

Sabonis serves up a poster

Eric Moreland tried to challenge Domantas Sabonis' dunk attempt. Advantage, Sabonis.

Who needs two hands?

Lou Williams threw the lob and DeAndre Jordan only needed one hand to throw it down. The Clippers sure know how to get creative.

Boogie gets fancy, then nasty

DeMarcus Cousins is almost 7-feet tall -- he's not supposed to move like this.

Look out, spectators

Nobody in the arena is safe when Serge Ibaka is out there blocking shots. Keep your head on a swivel!

And-ones

