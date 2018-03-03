NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Stephen Curry tweaks ankle in Warriors win
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Friday's NBA games
There were 10 games on tap for this action-packed NBA Friday, with no shortage of top teams on the court. We have all the scores, highlights and updates from the night.
Let's get going.
NBA scores for Friday, March 2
- Philadelphia 76ers 110, Charlotte Hornets 99 (Box Score)
- Orlando Magic 115, Detroit Pistons 106 -- OT (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 114, Atlanta Hawks 109 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 102, Washington Wizards 95 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 108, Memphis Grizzlies 102 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 103, Milwaukee Bucks 96 (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls 108, Dallas Mavericks 100 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 124, Phoenix Suns 116 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 116, Minnesota Timberwolves 108 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 128, New York Knicks 105 (Box Score)
Teague ejected for body-checking Rubio
Oh boy. Things got a little out of control in Utah, and Jeff Teague lost his cool. For some reason, he knocked Rubio into the bench with a body check.
Steph injures ankle on Zaza's foot
Zaza Pachulia is known for injuring other players, but not necessarily his own. Steph Curry tweaked his ankle while landing on Pachulia's foot, but returned to the game not too long afterward. Later it was announced that Curry would not return, but it seemed like more of a precautionary move as the Warriors hung on for a closer-than-expected win over the Hawks.
Questionable ejection for KAT?
Some refs have a quick trigger, but man, this was rough. Karl-Anthony Towns picked up his second tech, and an ejection for what looked like a pretty routine complaint.
Russ pulling double duty
If this whole basketball thing doesn't work out for Russell Westbrook, he's got a job with the maintenance staff waiting for him. Russ took it upon himself to mop up a wet spot in the middle of the Thunder's game against the Suns.
How did he make this pass?
There's no way Eric Bledsoe saw Jason Terry spotting up for a 3. So how did he make this insane pass?
Blake Griffin faking and dunking
The Magic thought Blake Griffin was going for the handoff here ... whoops. The big man just kept on going to the rim and threw down a nasty dunk.
KD35 cleared for takeoff
The Hawks cleared the runway, and Kevin Durant's eyes lit up.
Simmons shows off all the tools
We've said it once and we'll say it again ... Ben Simmons is a freak of nature. He puts his handles on display, then throws down the massive jam against the Hornets.
And-Ones:
- Cavs guard J.R. Smith's one-game suspension was reportedly the result of him throwing soup at one of his assistant coaches.
- Warriors guard Shaun Livingston sat out Friday's game against the Hawks to rest.
- Hornets center Cody Zeller did not play against the 76ers on Friday due to a knee injury.
- The Grizzlies were without Andrew Harrison (wrist) and JaMychal Green (illness) against the Nuggets.
