NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Thunder, Spurs meet in Western Conference showdown
Keep it right here for all your Friday NBA scores, updates and highlights
After a Thursday night with just two games, we rev things back up with 11 games on this Friday night. And with a number of intriguing matchups on the docket, it should be a fun night of hoops.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 17
All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Spurs, Thunder ready for prime-time battle
The Spurs are still without Kawhi Leonard, who is working through a quad injury, but Friday night's national TV matchup between the two Western Conference powers should be a good one. Even without Leonard, the Spurs machine has moved right along during a 9-6 start, while the Thunder are still trying to figure things out with their new big three. This is the first meeting between the teams this season.
Injuries aplenty
We received unfortunate injury news about a number of players Friday. The Grizzlies announced that Mike Conley will be out for at least two weeks with an Achilles injury, while the Nets announced that D'Angelo Russell underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. The team did not announce a timetable for his return. In addition, Derrick Rose will be out for two more weeks with an ankle problem, and the Raptors confirmed that Delon Wright did indeed suffer a dislocated shoulder.
Quick hits:
- Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell -- rising in our Rookie Power Rankings -- will get first NBA start Friday night. Utah will be without Ricky Rubio, who is dealing with a sore Achilles.
- The Philadelphia 76ers swingman Justin Anderson will be out for at least three weeks due to shin splints.
- Magic rookie Jonathan Isaac did not practice Friday due to an ankle injury, and has been ruled out for Saturday night's game against the Jazz.
