NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Thunder, Spurs meet in Western Conference showdown

After a Thursday night with just two games, we rev things back up with 11 games on this Friday night. And with a number of intriguing matchups on the docket, it should be a fun night of hoops.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 17

All times Eastern

Spurs, Thunder ready for prime-time battle

The Spurs are still without Kawhi Leonard, who is working through a quad injury, but Friday night's national TV matchup between the two Western Conference powers should be a good one. Even without Leonard, the Spurs machine has moved right along during a 9-6 start, while the Thunder are still trying to figure things out with their new big three. This is the first meeting between the teams this season.

Injuries aplenty

We received unfortunate injury news about a number of players Friday. The Grizzlies announced that Mike Conley will be out for at least two weeks with an Achilles injury, while the Nets announced that D'Angelo Russell underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. The team did not announce a timetable for his return. In addition, Derrick Rose will be out for two more weeks with an ankle problem, and the Raptors confirmed that Delon Wright did indeed suffer a dislocated shoulder.

Quick hits: