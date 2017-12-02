NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Thunder try to get back on track vs. Wolves

Welcome to another action-packed evening in the Association. We have eight games on the docket for this first day of December, including a number of interesting matchups.

Let's get into it.

NBA Scores for Friday, Dec. 1

All times Eastern

Thunder looking to get on track

With OKC on a three-game losing streak, and now just 8-12 on the season, Carmelo Anthony said recently that the players in the locker room are angry. On Friday night, they'll have a chance to take out their anger and get on track. However, they'll have to do so against a strong Minnesota Timberwolves side that has already beaten the Thunder twice this season.

Injuries, injuries, injuries

A number of players have been injured in recent days, and updates were provided Friday. Hassan Whiteside will be out at least one to two weeks after an MRI revealed a new bone bruise in his knee. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic will miss multiple games with an ankle sprain, the Hawks' rookie forward John Collins will miss two to three weeks with a shoulder injury, and Iman Shumpert is expected to be out two months after knee surgery.

Quick hits