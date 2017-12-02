NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Thunder try to get back on track vs. Wolves
Keep it right here for all the news, notes, scores, and highlights on Friday night in the Association
Welcome to another action-packed evening in the Association. We have eight games on the docket for this first day of December, including a number of interesting matchups.
Let's get into it.
NBA Scores for Friday, Dec. 1
All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Thunder looking to get on track
With OKC on a three-game losing streak, and now just 8-12 on the season, Carmelo Anthony said recently that the players in the locker room are angry. On Friday night, they'll have a chance to take out their anger and get on track. However, they'll have to do so against a strong Minnesota Timberwolves side that has already beaten the Thunder twice this season.
Injuries, injuries, injuries
A number of players have been injured in recent days, and updates were provided Friday. Hassan Whiteside will be out at least one to two weeks after an MRI revealed a new bone bruise in his knee. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic will miss multiple games with an ankle sprain, the Hawks' rookie forward John Collins will miss two to three weeks with a shoulder injury, and Iman Shumpert is expected to be out two months after knee surgery.
Quick hits
- Kemba Walker is out for the Hornets as they take on the Heat. The point guard is dealing with a shoulder injury.
- Myles Turner will play for the Pacers. The big man was a game-time decision for their game against the Raptors due to a knee injury.
- Anthony Davis was fined $25,000 for verbally abusing a ref and failing to leave the court quickly after his first career ejection on Wednesday night.
