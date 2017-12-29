NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Blake Griffin scores 24 in return
We've got all the NBA scores, highlights and news from Friday's NBA action
It's the final Friday of 2017. Here's what happened.
NBA scores for Friday, Dec. 29
All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards 121, Houston Rockets 103 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 111, Atlanta Haws 98 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 97, Oklahoma City Thunder 95 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets 111, Miami Heat 87 (Box Score)
- Dallas Mavericks 128, New Orleans Pelicans 120 (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls 119, Indiana Pacers 107 (Box Score)
- Phoenix Suns 111, Sacramento Kings 101 (box score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 121, Los Angeles Lakers 106 (box score)
- Charlotte Hornets 111, Golden State Warriors 100 (box score)
Blake Griffin makes return to Clippers
Clippers coach Doc Rivers announced that All-Star Blake Griffin will play in his first game since Nov. 27 on Friday against the Lakers. He had a solid game with 24 points, six rebounds, and six assists.
Russ obliterates Thon Maker
Thon Maker learned the hard way that you might want to get out of Russell Westbrook's way when he's coming down the lane. My goodness.
Wizards hand Rockets fifth straight loss
The Rockets are officially in a slump. John Wall, Bradley Beal and the Wizards took care of the Rockets to give Houston its fifth straight loss. Otto Porter led the team with 26 points, and added six rebounds and seven assists in the win.
Satoransky throws one down ... hard
Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky helped welcome rookie Zhou Qi to the NBA with a vicious dunk. The only thing better than the dunk might be the bench celebration.
Brogdon posterizes Westbrook
This doesn't happen to Russell Westbrook very often, but Malcolm Brogdon got him this time.
Josh Heustis can fly
Look out below ... Josh Heustis just kept going and going to throw down the forceful jam.
And-ones
- The Raptors suspended forward Serge Ibaka for one game on Friday after an altercation with a team employee.
- The Lakers reportedly held a team meeting to air their grievances in lieu of practice on Thursday.
-
Giannis out of bounds on OKC game-winner
Can't wait for that last-two-minute report
-
Ibaka suspended one game for altercation
Serge Ibaka has been suspended by the Raptors one game following an altercation with a team...
-
Lakers hold meeting to air grievances
The Lakers have a lot of problems with you people and you're going to hear about them
-
Green goes from emergency to Houston
Gerald Green and the Rockets had one of the weirder coincidences when Houston signed him
-
Kings vs. Suns odds, computer sims
SportsLine simulated Friday's Kings-Rockets game 10,000 times, with surprising results
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 29: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
Add a Comment