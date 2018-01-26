NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Cavs try to turn it around against Pacers
We have all the scores, highlights and news from an action packed NBA Friday
It's a busy NBA Friday with 10 games and all of them tipping off by 9 p.m. ET. Get ready for some fireworks.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 26
All times Eastern
- Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at San Antonio Spurs 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Cavs looking to bounce back
The Cavaliers have been dreadful since Christmas. After giving up 148 points to the Thunder it really did feel like they had hit rock bottom. One loss to the Spurs later and Tyronn Lue believes it's time for change. They're going to start Tristan Thompson against the Pacers and bring Jae Crowder off the bench. Let's see if that's the adjustment they need.
And-Ones
- Willie Cauley-Stein is day to day after banging knees Thursday.
- Tyler Lydon will miss four months due to knee surgery.
- Marcus Smart will miss two weeks following a hand injury.
- Malcolm Brogdon is out tonight, Tony Snell will start in his place.
- Dwyane Wade will not play tonight for personal reasons.
- Evan Turner is out tonight for personal reasons.
- Kevin Durant is probable for Saturday against Boston.
- Tyler Johnson is questionable for Saturday against Charlotte.
