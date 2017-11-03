NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Cavs, Wizards square off on busy night in NBA
Check back for all the NBA scores, highlights and updates throughout the night
Are you ready for some FANtastic NBA action on this Friday night? Well then you've come to the right place, because we'll be keeping you up to date right here with all the news, notes, scores and highlights from a packed 12-game slate in the Association.
Things will get underway with a fascinating matchup between the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers and the confident Washington Wizards. Early on there will also be some intriguing Eastern Conference duels, as the Philadelphia 76ers host the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Detroit Pistons.
Later on, the Toronto Raptors travel to Salt Lake City for one of their two matchups with the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a meeting of the top two defenses.
NBA Scores for Friday, Nov. 3
All times Eastern
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Wizards try to back up their bravado
Bradley Beal said Friday afternoon that the Wizards are the best team in the East, and they'll have a chance to back up that claim when they take on the Cavs. Even though the Cavs have been struggling, this is a marquee matchup and a good chance for the Wizards to prove they're ready to be the East's best squad.
