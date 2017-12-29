NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Griffin will play for Clippers vs. Lakers

It's the final Friday of 2017. Let's hope the NBA makes it a good one.

Here we go.

NBA scores for Friday, Dec. 29

All times Eastern

Blake Griffin will start for Clippers

Clippers coach Doc Rivers announced that All-Star Blake Griffin will play in his first game since Nov. 27 on Friday against the Lakers.

Doc Rivers days both Blake Griffin and Wesley Johnson will play tonight vs Lakers. BG will start. Wes will come off bench — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) December 30, 2017

Russ obliterates Thon Maker

Thon Maker learned the hard way that you might want to get out of Russell Westbrook's way when he's coming down the lane. My goodness.

Wizards hand Rockets fifth straight loss

The Rockets are officially in a slump. John Wall, Bradley Beal and the Wizards took care of the Rockets on Friday night to give Houston its fifth straight loss. Otto Porter led the team with 26 points, and added six rebounds and seven assists in the win.

Satoransky throws one down ... hard

Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky helped welcome rookie Zhou Qi to the NBA with a vicious dunk. The only thing better than the dunk might be the bench celebration.

Brogdon posterizes Westbrook

This doesn't happen to Russell Westbrook very often, but Malcolm Brogdon got him this time.

Josh Heustis can fly

Look out below ... Josh Heustis just kept going and going to throw down the forceful jam.

And-ones