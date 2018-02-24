NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Kyrie, Celtics beat Griffin, Pistons
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from a busy NBA Friday
Thursday may have been the teaser, but the NBA is officially back from the All-Star break on Friday, with 11 games on the schedule. We'll be here all night to bring you the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.
Enjoy.
NBA scores for Friday, Feb. 23
All times Eastern
- Boston Celtics 110, Detroit Pistons 98 (Box Score)
- Charlotte Hornets 122, Washington Wizards 105 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 116, Indiana Pacers 93 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 122, Toronto Raptors 119 -- OT (Box Score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 112, Memphis Grizzlies 89 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 120, Minnesota Timberwolves 102 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 124, Miami Heat 123 -- OT (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Butler exits game with scary knee injury
Wolves forward Jimmy Butler was helped off the court on Friday after suffering an injury to his right knee. X-rays reportedly came back negative, and an MRI is scheduled for Saturday.
Holiday hits game-winner
Jrue Holiday got the call for the Pelicans' final shot of the game, and he knew just what to do. His floater gave New Orleans a one-point win.
Kyrie, Celtics too much for Griffin, Pistons
The Celtics looked fresh in their first game since the All-Star break, taking care of the Pistons on Friday night. Kyrie Irving had 18 points, six assists and five rebounds while Daniel Theis added a career-high 19 filling in for the injured Aron Baynes. Blake Griffin struggled all night, scoring 17 points on 5-for-19 shooting while committing six turnovers.
LeBron speeds ahead of the pack
Just a reminder that LeBron James is 33 years old and in his 15th NBA season. Nobody on the Grizzlies came close to keeping up with him on this breakaway.
Beal beats the buzzer
Bradley Beal made a heads up play and knocked down the 3-pointer to give the Wizards some momentum heading into halftime.
Kyrie, the magician
Man, you just shouldn't be able to do some of the things that Kyrie Irving does on the court.
And-ones:
- Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball will make his return to the Lakers on Friday (with a minutes restriction) after missing 15 games with a sprained MCL in his left knee.
- Celtics guard Marcus Smart played Friday after missing the team's last 11 games with a hand injury.
- The Hawks and forward Ersan Ilyasova have reportedly reached an agreement on a buyout. He did not play on Friday.
-
Butler helped off court with injury
Butler didn't put any pressure on his right leg as he was helped to the locker room on Fri...
-
Sixers vs Magic odds, simulations, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Magic vs. 76ers game 10,000 times
-
Best fits for Ilyasova on buyout market
Several playoff contenders could use the services of Ilyasova, who's nearing a buyout agre...
-
Durant not a fan of 'one-and-done' rule
Durant says he probably wouldn't have gone to college because he 'needed the money'
-
Lonzo returning Friday for Lakers
Ball, who has missed the last 15 games with a sprained MCL, will be on a minutes restricti...
-
Lakers vs. Mavericks odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein is in the midst of his best run of the season and released a pick for Mavericks...