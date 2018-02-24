NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Kyrie, Celtics beat Griffin, Pistons

We've got all the scores, top plays and news from a busy NBA Friday

Thursday may have been the teaser, but the NBA is officially back from the All-Star break on Friday, with 11 games on the schedule. We'll be here all night to bring you the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.

Enjoy.

NBA scores for Friday, Feb. 23

All times Eastern

Butler exits game with scary knee injury

Wolves forward Jimmy Butler was helped off the court on Friday after suffering an injury to his right knee. X-rays reportedly came back negative, and an MRI is scheduled for Saturday.

Holiday hits game-winner

Jrue Holiday got the call for the Pelicans' final shot of the game, and he knew just what to do. His floater gave New Orleans a one-point win.

Kyrie, Celtics too much for Griffin, Pistons

The Celtics looked fresh in their first game since the All-Star break, taking care of the Pistons on Friday night. Kyrie Irving had 18 points, six assists and five rebounds while Daniel Theis added a career-high 19 filling in for the injured Aron Baynes. Blake Griffin struggled all night, scoring 17 points on 5-for-19 shooting while committing six turnovers.

LeBron speeds ahead of the pack

Just a reminder that LeBron James is 33 years old and in his 15th NBA season. Nobody on the Grizzlies came close to keeping up with him on this breakaway.

Beal beats the buzzer

Bradley Beal made a heads up play and knocked down the 3-pointer to give the Wizards some momentum heading into halftime.

Kyrie, the magician

Man, you just shouldn't be able to do some of the things that Kyrie Irving does on the court.

And-ones:

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories