NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Kyrie, Celtics beat Griffin, Pistons

Thursday may have been the teaser, but the NBA is officially back from the All-Star break on Friday, with 11 games on the schedule. We'll be here all night to bring you the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.

Enjoy.

NBA scores for Friday, Feb. 23

All times Eastern

Butler exits game with scary knee injury

Wolves forward Jimmy Butler was helped off the court on Friday after suffering an injury to his right knee. X-rays reportedly came back negative, and an MRI is scheduled for Saturday.

Jimmy Butler leaves game vs. Rockets with an apparent knee injury.



Catch the latest news as the games come down to the wire on #CrunchTime pic.twitter.com/IntTGtA6MR — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2018

Holiday hits game-winner

Jrue Holiday got the call for the Pelicans' final shot of the game, and he knew just what to do. His floater gave New Orleans a one-point win.

Jrue Holiday hit the go-ahead floater in the lane for the @PelicansNBA win!#DoItBIG pic.twitter.com/hWW6ycCtyu — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2018

Kyrie, Celtics too much for Griffin, Pistons

The Celtics looked fresh in their first game since the All-Star break, taking care of the Pistons on Friday night. Kyrie Irving had 18 points, six assists and five rebounds while Daniel Theis added a career-high 19 filling in for the injured Aron Baynes. Blake Griffin struggled all night, scoring 17 points on 5-for-19 shooting while committing six turnovers.

FINAL: Celtics 110, Pistons 98



Daniel Theis sets a new career-high with 19pts (8-for-10 shooting) to go along with 7 boards. Marcus Smart had 12pts and 6ast in his return. Irving: 18pts, 6ast, 5reb. pic.twitter.com/YXlnP6qf5w — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 24, 2018

LeBron speeds ahead of the pack

Just a reminder that LeBron James is 33 years old and in his 15th NBA season. Nobody on the Grizzlies came close to keeping up with him on this breakaway.

Beal beats the buzzer

Bradley Beal made a heads up play and knocked down the 3-pointer to give the Wizards some momentum heading into halftime.

Bradley Beal gets the heads up steal and nails the three as time expires!#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/OZBOR3uC1m — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2018

Kyrie, the magician

Man, you just shouldn't be able to do some of the things that Kyrie Irving does on the court.

And-ones:

