NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Kyrie, Celtics battle Griffin, Pistons
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from a busy NBA Friday
Thursday may have been the teaser, but the NBA is officially back from the All-Star break on Friday, with 11 games on the schedule. We'll be here all night to bring you the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.
Enjoy.
NBA scores for Friday, Feb. 23
All times Eastern
- Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
LeBron speeds ahead of the pack
Just a reminder that LeBron James is 33 years old and in his 15th NBA season. Nobody on the Grizzlies came close to keeping up with him on this breakaway.
Beal beats the buzzer
Bradley Beal made a heads up play and knocked down the 3-pointer to give the Wizards some momentum heading into halftime.
Kyrie, the magician
Man, you just shouldn't be able to do some of the things that Kyrie Irving does on the court.
Kyrie leads Celtics against Griffin, Pistons
This time last year Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin were in different uniforms. They face each other on Friday as the Celtics and Pistons try to get off to a hot start following the All-Star break.
And-ones:
- Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball will make his return to the Lakers on Friday (with a minutes restriction) after missing 15 games with a sprained MCL in his left knee.
- Celtics guard Marcus Smart played Friday after missing the team's last 11 games with a hand injury.
- The Hawks and forward Ersan Ilyasova have reportedly reached an agreement on a buyout. He will not play on Friday.
