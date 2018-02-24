NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Kyrie, Celtics battle Griffin, Pistons

Thursday may have been the teaser, but the NBA is officially back from the All-Star break on Friday, with 11 games on the schedule. We'll be here all night to bring you the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.

Enjoy.

NBA scores for Friday, Feb. 23

All times Eastern

LeBron speeds ahead of the pack

Just a reminder that LeBron James is 33 years old and in his 15th NBA season. Nobody on the Grizzlies came close to keeping up with him on this breakaway.

Beal beats the buzzer

Bradley Beal made a heads up play and knocked down the 3-pointer to give the Wizards some momentum heading into halftime.

Bradley Beal gets the heads up steal and nails the three as time expires!#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/OZBOR3uC1m — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2018

Kyrie, the magician

Man, you just shouldn't be able to do some of the things that Kyrie Irving does on the court.

Kyrie leads Celtics against Griffin, Pistons

This time last year Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin were in different uniforms. They face each other on Friday as the Celtics and Pistons try to get off to a hot start following the All-Star break.

Tonight we'll play our first game back from the All-Star break against a new-look Detroit Pistons team. pic.twitter.com/DxXveO9rYu — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 23, 2018

And-ones: