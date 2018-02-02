NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Lakers take on Nets in Brooklyn
We've got all the latest scores, updates and news from Friday's NBA games
This Friday brings along nine NBA games, with some of the best teams and players in the league in action. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from throughout the night.
NBA scores for Friday, Feb. 2
All times Eastern
- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Russell looks for revenge against Lakers
The Lakers traded D'Angelo Russell to the Nets over the summer for Brook Lopez to make room for Lonzo Ball, and now it's Russell's turn to get revenge. The Brooklyn guard is slowly making his way back from knee surgery, as the team begins to increase his minutes. It's also Lopez's first game back in Brooklyn since the trade.
And-ones:
- Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon is out for up to two months with a torn left quad.
- LeBron James dismissed the report that he might take a meeting with the Warriors this summer, calling it "nonsense."
- Former Suns big man Greg Monroe will reportedly sign with the Boston Celtics once he clears waivers.
- Cavs forward Kevin Love will not require surgery for his broken hand, but is still expected to miss eight weeks.
-
Brogdon out 6-8 weeks with thigh injury
Milwaukee was starting to roll, winning four of its last five games
-
Warriors vs. Kings odds, expert picks
Galin Dragiev has nailed 18 of his past 21 NBA picks and just locked in a play for Warrior...
-
LeBron calls Warriors report 'nonsense'
James says it's a 'non-story' because all 30 teams want to sit down with him at the end of...
-
Full NBA All-Star Game rosters
Here are the full lineups for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game
-
Report: Monroe to sign with Celtics
The big man recently agreed to a buyout with the Phoenix Suns
-
Trade deadline: Who's next star dealt?
Who's the next Blake? We have some ideas
Add a Comment