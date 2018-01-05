NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Lonzo Ball returns but Lakers lose ninth straight
Keep it right here for all the scores, highlights, news, and notes from Friday's action
It was a busy Friday night in the Association with 10 games to break down.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 5
All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons 78, Philadelphia 76ers 114 (box score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 84, Boston Celtics 91 (box score)
- New York Knicks 103, Miami Heat 107 OT (box score)
- Toronto Raptors 129, Milwaukee Bucks 110 (box score)
- Chicago Bulls 127, Dallas Mavericks 124 (box score)
- Phoenix Suns 89, San Antonio Spurs 103 (box score)
- Utah Jazz 91, Denver Nuggets 99 (box score)
- Washington Wizards 102, Memphis Grizzlies 100 (box score)
- Atlanta Hawks 89, Portland Trail Blazers 110 (box score)
- Charlotte Hornets 108, Los Angeles Lakers 94 (box score)
Lonzo Ball returns with 11 points in loss
The Lakers may have gotten Lonzo Ball back, but that wasn't able to put an end to their losing streak. Their blowout loss to the Hornets was their ninth in a row. They've had plenty of close or competitive losses in the streak, but losing streaks like this begin to take their toll after awhile. On the plus side for Lakers fans, Ball looked good in his return. He had 11 points, five assists, and four rebounds.
Lonzo crosses over for an open dunk
Lonzo Ball saw an open lane and he used a crossover to get to it. The result? A sick one-handed finish.
Ben Simmons throws down sick slam dunk
Ben Simmons turned his defense into offense and somehow managed to stay in bounds the entire way.
Karl-Anthony Towns has career night in loss
Karl-Anthony Towns did what he could in the Wolves loss. He scored 23 points and pulled down a career-high 25 points.
Nikola Jokic doesn't look when passes
Nikola Jokic found Gary Harris on a no-look pass that will fake just about anybody out.
Kawhi Leonard completes the chase-down
Kawhi Leonard got blocked, but he made sure to get them back with a far more intimidating chase-down.
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes catch of the year
Giannis Antetokounmpo somehow managed to catch this pass and put it in for two points. Absurd.
Kris Dunn scores career-high 32
Kris Dunn and the Bulls won again. Dunn had a career-high 32 and Chicago's looking great.
Lauri Markkanen tip drill
Lauri Markkanen got in the right place at the right time and slammed home a putback dunk. Just like the tip drill.
Kawhi Leonard makes the passer think twice
Kawhi Leonard reminded the Suns why you need to look twice for him when making a pass.
Bradley Beal scores 34 in win
Bradley Beal and the Wizards were in a close one with the Grizzlies, but Beal's 34 helped put Memphis away.
Tatum finds Theis for an easy dunk
Jayson Tatum did all the hard work to get Daniel Theis and easy dunk at the rim.
Trey Lyles gets a poster
Trey Lyles got himself a poster this Friday night when he threw down this monstrous slam dunk.
John Henson goes high, Khris Middleton goes low
John Henson skied for this alley-oop and Khris Middleton put it where only Henson could extend for it. Great pass and dunk.
Doug McDermott forces overtime
Doug McDermott wasn't able to win it for the Knicks, but he did give them a chance when he forced overtime with a shot reminiscent of Ray Allen considering the corner and arena.
Tyreke Evans shows off his sick handles
Tyreke Evans put Otto Porter on skates with some really nice handles.
Trey Lyles scores career-high 26
Trey Lyles had himself a night. Not only did he get a poster, but he scored a career-high 26 points.
Eric Bledsoe goes scoop
Eric Bledsoe pulled out a sweet scoop shot on this layup to get the Bucks two points.
