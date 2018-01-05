NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Lonzo Ball returns but Lakers lose ninth straight

It was a busy Friday night in the Association with 10 games to break down.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 5

All times Eastern

Lonzo Ball returns with 11 points in loss

The Lakers may have gotten Lonzo Ball back, but that wasn't able to put an end to their losing streak. Their blowout loss to the Hornets was their ninth in a row. They've had plenty of close or competitive losses in the streak, but losing streaks like this begin to take their toll after awhile. On the plus side for Lakers fans, Ball looked good in his return. He had 11 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Lonzo crosses over for an open dunk

Lonzo Ball saw an open lane and he used a crossover to get to it. The result? A sick one-handed finish.

Ben Simmons throws down sick slam dunk

Ben Simmons turned his defense into offense and somehow managed to stay in bounds the entire way.

Karl-Anthony Towns has career night in loss

Karl-Anthony Towns did what he could in the Wolves loss. He scored 23 points and pulled down a career-high 25 points.

Nikola Jokic doesn't look when passes

Nikola Jokic found Gary Harris on a no-look pass that will fake just about anybody out.

Kawhi Leonard completes the chase-down

Kawhi Leonard got blocked, but he made sure to get them back with a far more intimidating chase-down. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes catch of the year

Giannis Antetokounmpo somehow managed to catch this pass and put it in for two points. Absurd. 

Kris Dunn scores career-high 32

Kris Dunn and the Bulls won again. Dunn had  a career-high 32 and Chicago's looking great.

Lauri Markkanen tip drill

Lauri Markkanen got in the right place at the right time and slammed home a putback dunk. Just like the tip drill.

Kawhi Leonard makes the passer think twice

Kawhi Leonard reminded the Suns why you need to look twice for him when making a pass.

Bradley Beal scores 34 in win

Bradley Beal and the Wizards were in a close one with the Grizzlies, but Beal's 34 helped put Memphis away.

Tatum finds Theis for an easy dunk

Jayson Tatum did all the hard work to get Daniel Theis and easy dunk at the rim.

Trey Lyles gets a poster

Trey Lyles got himself a poster this Friday night when he threw down this monstrous slam dunk.

John Henson goes high, Khris Middleton goes low

John Henson skied for this alley-oop and Khris Middleton put it where only Henson could extend for it. Great pass and dunk.

Doug McDermott forces overtime

Doug McDermott wasn't able to win it for the Knicks, but he did give them a chance when he forced overtime with a shot reminiscent of Ray Allen considering the corner and arena.

Tyreke Evans shows off his sick handles

Tyreke Evans put Otto Porter on skates with some really nice handles.

Trey Lyles scores career-high 26

Trey Lyles had himself a night. Not only did he get a poster, but he scored a career-high 26 points.

Eric Bledsoe goes scoop

Eric Bledsoe pulled out a sweet scoop shot on this layup to get the Bucks two points.


