NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Lonzo Ball returns to Lakers
Keep it right here for all the scores, highlights, news, and notes from Friday's action
It's a busy Friday night in the Association with 10 games to break down.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 5
All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons 78, Philadelphia 76ers 114 (box score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 84, Boston Celtics 91 (box score)
- New York Knicks 103, Miami Heat 107 OT (box score)
- Toronto Raptors 129, Milwaukee Bucks 110 (box score)
- Chicago Bulls 127, Dallas Mavericks 124 (box score)
- Phoenix Suns 89, San Antonio Spurs 103 (box score)
- Utah Jazz 91, Denver Nuggets 99 (box score)
- Washington Wizards at Memphis Grizzlies 9:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trail Blazers 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Lonzo Ball returns for skidding Lakers
The Lakers haven't won a game since Dec. 20 against the Rockets. They're on an eight-game skid and despite close losses the pressure of it is starting to mount. They could really use a win and the struggling Hornets are a great team to break a losing streak against. To make it even better for Los Angeles, Lonzo Ball returns from a shoulder sprain after a six-game absence. He might be just the spark they need to get a win.
Lonzo Ball crosses over for an open dunk
Lonzo Ball saw an open lane and he used a crossover to get to it. The result? A sick one handed finish.
Ben Simmons throws down sick slam dunk
Ben Simmons turned his defense into offense and somehow managed to stay in bounds the entire way.
Karl-Anthony Towns has career night in loss
Karl-Anthony Towns did what he could in the Wolves loss. He scored 23 points and pulled down a career high 25 points.
Nikola Jokic doesn't look when passes
Nikola Jokic found Gary Harris on a no look pass that will fake just about anybody out.
Kawhi Leonard completes the chase down
Kawhi Leonard got blocked, but he made sure to get them back with a far more intimidating chase down.
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes catch of the year
Giannis Antetokounmpo somehow managed to catch this pass and put it in for two points. Absurd.
Lauri Markkanen tip drill
Lauri Markkanen got in the right place at the right time and slammed home a putback dunk. Just like the tip drill.
Kawhi Leonard makes the passer think twice
Kawhi Leonard reminded the Suns why you need to look twice for him when making a pass.
Tatum finds Theis for an easy dunk
Jayson Tatum did all the hard work to get Daniel Theis and easy dunk at the rim.
Trey Lyles gets a poster
Trey Lyles got himself a poster this Friday night when he threw down this monstrous slam dunk.
John Henson goes high, Khris Middleton goes low
John Henson skied for this alley-oop and Khris Middleton put it where only Henson could extend for it. Great pass and dunk.
Doug McDermott forces overtime
Doug McDermott wasn't able to win it for the Knicks, but he did give them a chance when he forced overtime with a shot reminiscent to Ray Allen considering the corner and arena.
Tyreke Evans shows off his sick handles
Tyreke Evans put Otto Porter on skates with some really nice handles.
Trey Lyles scores career high 26
Trey Lyles had himself a night. Not only did he get a poster, but he scored a career high 26 points.
Eric Bledsoe goes scoop
Eric Bledsoe pulled out a sweet scoop shot on this layup to get the Bucks two points.
And-ones:
- Lonzo Ball is probable for a return against the Hornets.
- Andre Drummond will play vs. the 76ers.
- Marcus Morris will not play against the Timberwolves.
