NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Lonzo on track to return for Lakers
Keep it right here for all the scores, highlights, news, and notes from Friday's action
It's a busy Friday night in the association with 10 games to breakdown.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 5
All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Miami Heat 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Dallas Mavericks 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Memphis Grizzlies 9:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trail Blazers 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Lonzo Ball expected back for skidding Lakers
The Lakers haven't won a game since Dec. 20 against the Rockets. They're on an eight-game skid and despite close losses the pressure of it is starting to mount. They could really use a win and the struggling Hornets are a great team to break a losing streak against. To make it even better for Los Angeles, Lonzo Ball is expected to return from a shoulder sprain after a six-game absence. He might be just the spark they need to get a win.
And-ones:
- Lonzo Ball is probable for a return against the Hornets.
- Andre Drummond will play vs the 76ers.
- Marcus Morris will not play against the Timberwolves.
