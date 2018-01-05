NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Lonzo on track to return for Lakers

Keep it right here for all the scores, highlights, news, and notes from Friday's action

It's a busy Friday night in the association with 10 games to breakdown.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 5

All times Eastern

Lonzo Ball expected back for skidding Lakers

The Lakers haven't won a game since Dec. 20 against the Rockets. They're on an eight-game skid and despite close losses the pressure of it is starting to mount. They could really use a win and the struggling Hornets are a great team to break a losing streak against. To make it even better for Los Angeles, Lonzo Ball is expected to return from a shoulder sprain after a six-game absence. He might be just the spark they need to get a win.

And-ones:

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories