NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Parker impressive in Bucks return

Davis sets Pelicans record

Ladies and gentlemen, Anthony Davis is now your all-time leader in scoring for the Pelicans franchise. Quick reminder -- he's 24 years old.

Booker with the scoop lob

You don't see an underhanded lob very often. Devin Booker got creative and Josh Jackson knew how to finish.

Giannis hits spinning game-winner

Talk about clutch. Giannis Antetokounmpo milked the clock and then made a driving, spinning layup to give the Bucks a two-point win at home.

Parker returns from ACL surgery

Jabari Parker returned to the court for the first time in almost a year following a second ACL surgery on his left knee. The fans showed Parker all sorts of love, and Parker responded with 12 points in 14 minutes.

Lillard reaches milestone

Damian Lillard scored his 10,000th point early in the Blazers' game against the Toronto Raptors. He's the fastest Portland player to accomplish the feat.

Hornets on fire

The Hornets scored 49 points in the first quarter -- yes, the first quarter -- on Friday against the Pacers. That's the most points any NBA team has scored in a quarter this season, and the most in any quarter in franchise history.

Ingram with the flush

Well, that's one way to get your first points of the game.

Russell looks for revenge against Lakers

The Lakers traded D'Angelo Russell to the Nets over the summer for Brook Lopez to make room for Lonzo Ball, and now it's Russell's turn to get revenge. The Brooklyn guard is slowly making his way back from knee surgery, as the team begins to increase his minutes. It's also Lopez's first game back in Brooklyn since the trade.

