NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Parker impressive in Bucks return
We've got all the latest scores, updates and news from Friday's NBA games
This Friday brings along nine NBA games, with some of the best teams and players in the league in action. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from throughout the night.
NBA scores for Friday, Feb. 2
All times Eastern
- Charlotte Hornets 133, Indiana Pacers 126 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 130, Portland Trail Blazers 105 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 102, Brooklyn Nets 99 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 119, Atlanta Hawks 110 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 103, Miami Heat 97 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 92, New York Knicks 90 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 129, Phoenix Suns 97 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 114, Oklahoma City Thunder 100 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Davis sets Pelicans record
Ladies and gentlemen, Anthony Davis is now your all-time leader in scoring for the Pelicans franchise. Quick reminder -- he's 24 years old.
Booker with the scoop lob
You don't see an underhanded lob very often. Devin Booker got creative and Josh Jackson knew how to finish.
Giannis hits spinning game-winner
Talk about clutch. Giannis Antetokounmpo milked the clock and then made a driving, spinning layup to give the Bucks a two-point win at home.
Parker returns from ACL surgery
Jabari Parker returned to the court for the first time in almost a year following a second ACL surgery on his left knee. The fans showed Parker all sorts of love, and Parker responded with 12 points in 14 minutes.
Lillard reaches milestone
Damian Lillard scored his 10,000th point early in the Blazers' game against the Toronto Raptors. He's the fastest Portland player to accomplish the feat.
Hornets on fire
The Hornets scored 49 points in the first quarter -- yes, the first quarter -- on Friday against the Pacers. That's the most points any NBA team has scored in a quarter this season, and the most in any quarter in franchise history.
Ingram with the flush
Well, that's one way to get your first points of the game.
Russell looks for revenge against Lakers
The Lakers traded D'Angelo Russell to the Nets over the summer for Brook Lopez to make room for Lonzo Ball, and now it's Russell's turn to get revenge. The Brooklyn guard is slowly making his way back from knee surgery, as the team begins to increase his minutes. It's also Lopez's first game back in Brooklyn since the trade.
And-ones:
- Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon is out for up to two months with a torn left quad.
- LeBron James dismissed the report that he might take a meeting with the Warriors this summer, calling it "nonsense."
- Former Suns big man Greg Monroe will reportedly sign with the Boston Celtics once he clears waivers.
- Cavs forward Kevin Love will not require surgery for his broken hand, but is still expected to miss eight weeks.
-
