NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Paul back for Rockets vs. Wizards
We've got all the NBA scores, highlights and news from Friday's NBA action
It's the final Friday of 2017. Let's hope the NBA makes it a good one.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Friday, Dec. 29
All times Eastern
- Houston Rockets at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
CP3 back in Rockets' lineup
The Rockets certainly looked like they were going to snap their losing streak on Thursday night, but instead a series of events handed them their fourth straight loss. They'll look to get off the schneid against John Wall and the Washington Wizards on Friday, and they'll have Chris Paul -- the 1B to James Harden's 1A -- back on the court after a three-game absence. The Rockets have lost only one game all season when Paul has played.
And-ones
- The Raptors suspended forward Serge Ibaka for one game on Friday after an altercation with a team employee.
- The Lakers reportedly held a team meeting to air their grievances in lieu of practice on Thursday.
