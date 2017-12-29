NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Paul back for Rockets vs. Wizards

We've got all the NBA scores, highlights and news from Friday's NBA action

It's the final Friday of 2017. Let's hope the NBA makes it a good one.

Here we go.

NBA scores for Friday, Dec. 29

All times Eastern

CP3 back in Rockets' lineup

The Rockets certainly looked like they were going to snap their losing streak on Thursday night, but instead a series of events handed them their fourth straight loss. They'll look to get off the schneid against John Wall and the Washington Wizards on Friday, and they'll have Chris Paul -- the 1B to James Harden's 1A -- back on the court after a three-game absence. The Rockets have lost only one game all season when Paul has played.

And-ones

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories