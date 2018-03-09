NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Rockets go for 18 straight wins

We have all the scores, top plays and news from Friday's NBA games

There is a plethora of NBA this Friday night with 10 games on the schedule. Get ready because it's going to be a busy one.

Let's get started.

NBA scores for Wednesday, March 7

All times Eastern

First-place Rockets take on first-place Raptors 

The Rockets have won 17 games in a row and are the hottest team in the league. They take on the East-leading Raptors Friday. It's not every night that the two best teams from each conference face off. Add in the Rockets' winning streak, and there's plenty of reason to get excited about this game. 

Curry sidelined with ankle injury

Stephen Curry will sit out Friday night due to another ankle sprain. This is starting to become a concern, because it's the same ankle he's sprained multiple times this season. The Warriors need to be fully healthy to be the dominant team they're known for being.

Carter-Williams out for season

Hornets backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams is out for the season. Charlotte has had a rough season, and while Carter-Williams has struggled, this is going to be a significant hit to a team that lacks depth at the point guard position.

And Ones

