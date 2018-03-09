NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Rockets go for 18 straight wins

There is a plethora of NBA this Friday night with 10 games on the schedule. Get ready because it's going to be a busy one.

First-place Rockets take on first-place Raptors

The Rockets have won 17 games in a row and are the hottest team in the league. They take on the East-leading Raptors Friday. It's not every night that the two best teams from each conference face off. Add in the Rockets' winning streak, and there's plenty of reason to get excited about this game.

Curry sidelined with ankle injury

Stephen Curry will sit out Friday night due to another ankle sprain. This is starting to become a concern, because it's the same ankle he's sprained multiple times this season. The Warriors need to be fully healthy to be the dominant team they're known for being.

Injury report for tonight's game at Portland: Jordan Bell (right ankle sprain), Stephen Curry (tweaked right ankle), Andre Iguodala (left wrist sprain), Patrick McCaw (non-displaced fracture, left wrist) & David West (right arm cyst) are out. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 9, 2018

Carter-Williams out for season

Hornets backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams is out for the season. Charlotte has had a rough season, and while Carter-Williams has struggled, this is going to be a significant hit to a team that lacks depth at the point guard position.

INJURY UPDATE: Michael Carter-Williams has suffered a posterior labral tear in his left shoulder - will undergo surgery to address the injury and will miss the remainder of the season.https://t.co/IfYbNYNAhv pic.twitter.com/iGlFqg6uUN — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 9, 2018

