NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Rockets go for 18 straight wins
We have all the scores, top plays and news from Friday's NBA games
There is a plethora of NBA this Friday night with 10 games on the schedule. Get ready because it's going to be a busy one.
Let's get started.
NBA scores for Wednesday, March 7
All times Eastern
- Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Sacramento Kings 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Clippers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
First-place Rockets take on first-place Raptors
The Rockets have won 17 games in a row and are the hottest team in the league. They take on the East-leading Raptors Friday. It's not every night that the two best teams from each conference face off. Add in the Rockets' winning streak, and there's plenty of reason to get excited about this game.
Curry sidelined with ankle injury
Stephen Curry will sit out Friday night due to another ankle sprain. This is starting to become a concern, because it's the same ankle he's sprained multiple times this season. The Warriors need to be fully healthy to be the dominant team they're known for being.
Carter-Williams out for season
Hornets backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams is out for the season. Charlotte has had a rough season, and while Carter-Williams has struggled, this is going to be a significant hit to a team that lacks depth at the point guard position.
And Ones
- Jaylen Brown has entered concussion protocol after his scary fall Thursday night
- Darren Collison will return to the Pacers lineup Friday night for the first time since early February. He has been out recovering from knee surgery.
- Jordan Bell (ankle) and Andre Iguodala (wrist) are both out Friday night.
- De'Aaron Fox and Willie Cauley-Stein are both out with back injuries Friday night.
-
LeBron denies free agency list
James shot down a report that has the Cavs, Lakers, 76ers and Rockets as his preferred des...
-
NBA players to watch during stretch run
Here is another authoritative, indisputable list of the league's most fascinating figures
-
Feud continues between Embiid, Whiteside
The two got involved in an incident, and the 76ers' All-Star had some comments for the Heat's...
-
Why NBA rookies are so inconsistent
NBA rookies weigh in on why it's so hard to achieve consistency in their first year
-
NBA DFS, Mar. 9: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
NBA Rookie Rankings: Simmons takes No. 1
There were some great rookie performances this week, but Simmons topped them all