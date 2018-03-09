NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Rockets' win streak ends at 17

There is a plethora of NBA this Friday night with 10 games on the schedule. Get ready because it's going to be a busy one.

Let's get started.

NBA scores for Friday, March 9

All times Eastern

Raptors knock off Rockets

The Rockets' winning streak ends at 17 games. It came down to the wire Friday, but the Raptors managed to come out on top thanks to some clutch play-making and an incredible performance from DeMar DeRozan, who finished with 23 points. Kyle Lowry had another 30. It was an all-around incredible performance by Toronto.

Curry sidelined with ankle injury

Stephen Curry will sit out Friday night against the Trail Blazers thanks to another ankle sprain. This is starting to become a concern, because it's the same ankle he has sprained multiple times this season. The Warriors need to be fully healthy to be the dominant team they're known for being.

Injury report for tonight's game at Portland: Jordan Bell (right ankle sprain), Stephen Curry (tweaked right ankle), Andre Iguodala (left wrist sprain), Patrick McCaw (non-displaced fracture, left wrist) & David West (right arm cyst) are out. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 9, 2018

Davis' ankle forcing him out

Anthony Davis has been making an MVP case during the Pelicans' 10-game winning streak. However, a sprained ankle will force him out Friday night as New Orleans goes for 11 in a row.

Anthony Davis (Left Ankle Sprain) is out tonight vs. Washington. — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) March 10, 2018

Bledsoe needs to finish his workout

Eric Bledsoe wasn't quite done with his pregame workout so he finished it at tip off. Gotta get those reps in.

Dedmon gets the swat

Dewayne Dedmon is having a great season with the Hawks. He made his rim protection known Friday night with this block against the Pacers.

Gobert throws it down

Rudy Gobert threw down a nasty put back dunk Friday night. Make sure to always have a body on him.

Not boxing out Rudy: Interesting choice pic.twitter.com/hh1z9pg15L — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 10, 2018

Okafor protects the rim

Emeka Okafor was always a great rim protector in his prime. He's still pretty good now. Some skills never fade away even with age.

Carter-Williams out for season

Hornets backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams is out for the season. Charlotte has had a rough season, and while Carter-Williams has struggled, this is going to be a significant hit to a team that lacks depth at the position.

INJURY UPDATE: Michael Carter-Williams has suffered a posterior labral tear in his left shoulder - will undergo surgery to address the injury and will miss the remainder of the season.https://t.co/IfYbNYNAhv pic.twitter.com/iGlFqg6uUN — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 9, 2018

Jazz run inbound set to perfection

Inbound lob plays are cool. This one by the Jazz would have been cooler if it had led to a dunk, but it was a pretty sick play anyway.

And Ones

