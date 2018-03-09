NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Rockets' win streak ends at 17

We have all the scores, top plays and news from Friday's NBA games

There is a plethora of NBA this Friday night with 10 games on the schedule. Get ready because it's going to be a busy one.

Let's get started.

NBA scores for Friday, March 9

All times Eastern

Raptors knock off Rockets

The Rockets' winning streak ends at 17 games. It came down to the wire Friday, but the Raptors managed to come out on top thanks to some clutch play-making and an incredible performance from DeMar DeRozan, who finished with 23 points. Kyle Lowry had another 30. It was an all-around incredible performance by Toronto.

Curry sidelined with ankle injury

Stephen Curry will sit out Friday night against the Trail Blazers thanks to another ankle sprain. This is starting to become a concern, because it's the same ankle he has sprained multiple times this season. The Warriors need to be fully healthy to be the dominant team they're known for being.

Davis' ankle forcing him out

Anthony Davis has been making an MVP case during the Pelicans' 10-game winning streak. However, a sprained ankle will force him out Friday night as New Orleans goes for 11 in a row.

Bledsoe needs to finish his workout

Eric Bledsoe wasn't quite done with his pregame workout so he finished it at tip off. Gotta get those reps in.

Dedmon gets the swat

Dewayne Dedmon is having a great season with the Hawks. He made his rim protection known Friday night with this block against the Pacers.

Gobert throws it down

Rudy Gobert threw down a nasty put back dunk Friday night. Make sure to always have a body on him.

Okafor protects the rim

Emeka Okafor was always a great rim protector in his prime. He's still pretty good now. Some skills never fade away even with age.

Carter-Williams out for season

Hornets backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams is out for the season. Charlotte has had a rough season, and while Carter-Williams has struggled, this is going to be a significant hit to a team that lacks depth at the position.

Jazz run inbound set to perfection

Inbound lob plays are cool. This one by the Jazz would have been cooler if it had led to a dunk, but it was a pretty sick play anyway.

And Ones

