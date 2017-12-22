NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Russell Westbrook rescues Thunder with game-winning 3

We had nine games on this NBA Friday, including the second Lakers-Warriors game of the week, and the games did not disappoint.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Friday, Dec. 22

All times Eastern

Harden drops second straight 50-point game, but gets ejected in Rockets' loss



Harden became the first player since Kobe Bryant back in 2007 to score 50-plus points in back-to-back games. He poured in 51 points again, but for the second straight game, the Rockets lost to a team from Los Angeles. In addition, Harden was ejected for knocking the ball out of a ref's hands in the closing seconds.

James Harden:



First player with back-to-back 50 point games since Kobe Bryant had 4 straight in 2007. pic.twitter.com/Z21kNDA5JE — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 23, 2017

Leading the way for the Clippers, was Austin Rivers, who poured in a career-high 36 points.

Russell Westbrook hits game-winning 3-pointer to beat Hawks

The Oklahoma City Thunder got a much-needed win on Friday night, but it wasn't as easy as they might have expected against the lowly Atlanta Hawks. But reigning MVP Russell Westbrook made sure they went home with a victory, drilling a game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Westbrook finished with 30 points, 15 assists, and seven rebounds.

Game on the line. Westbrook for the win! He finishes with 30 PTS, 15 AST & 7 REB.@okcthunder beat @ATLHawks 120-117 for third straight win. pic.twitter.com/gR9ZL3Xa79 — NBA (@NBA) December 23, 2017

Rookies impress in Warriors' win over Lakers

The story of the night at Oracle was the performance of the rookies on both sides. Jordan Bell had a career-high 20 points on 9-13 shooting and 10 rebounds in the win, while both Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma impressed for the Lakers. Kuzma finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds, and Ball put up 24 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

1⃣1⃣wins in a row!



Led by Kevin Durant's game-high 33 PTS and Jordan Bell's career-high 20 PTS, the @warriors hold on to defeat the @Lakers 113-106!



Kyle Kuzma: 27 PTS, 14 REB pic.twitter.com/VtS7VGakBs — NBA (@NBA) December 23, 2017

A big night from the rooks falls a bit short of a win.



Kuzma: 27 pts, 14 reb

Ball: 24 pts, 5 3's pic.twitter.com/cOqVhZMMGC — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 23, 2017

Kevin Durant also had 33 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and four blocks to lead the Warriors to the win.

Bledsoe shines in Bucks' win over Hornets

Eric Bledsoe once again proved a key addition for the Bucks, helping them to a comeback victory over the Hornets. Bledsoe was all over the place, finishing with 24 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. Most importantly, he put in the go-ahead layup with just under 90 seconds to play.

Eric Bledsoe recorded a double-double tonight as he went for 24 pts, 10 asts, 5 rebs, 3 blks, and 2 stls!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/7mKZELOjBM — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 23, 2017

Larry Nance throws down another big dunk on the Dubs

After jamming on Kevin Durant's head in Monday's matchup, Nance threw down another big dunk on the Warriors on Friday night. This one came courtesy of Lonzo Ball, who threw up a perfect lob pass.

Throw it up to Larry Nance Jr, and he WILL THROW IT DOWN!#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/HphalcqQqu — NBA (@NBA) December 23, 2017

Pelicans put on a show in win over Magic

At the end of the first quarter of the Pelicans' matchup with the Magic, DeMarcus Cousins launched up a 3. It didn't go in, but Anthony Davis was there to clean up the mess, soaring in for an incredible putback that went in thanks to a good bounce.

Later in the game, the Pelicans continued to add to their highlight reel. First, Rajon Rondo hit Jrue Holiday with a wicked behind-the-back bounce pass.

Then, in the third quarter, Cousins dropped Nikola Vucevic, and found Holiday for an open 3.

DeMarcus Cousins broke Vooch’s ankles 😭 pic.twitter.com/taC1oULS9r — Be Magic Or Be Gone! (@BeORLMagic) December 23, 2017

Dennis Smith shows off with 360 windmill jam in pregame warm-ups

The Mavericks' rookie point guard started the show early in Miami, flying through the air for an incredible 360 windmill slam prior to Mavs-Heat.

Joe Harris attacks the rack

If you weren't familiar with Joe Harris before this, you're definitely familiar with him now. The Nets' swingman attacked the rack with authority against the Wizards, hammering home a one-hand slam. Harris had seven points and seven assists on the night, as the Nets won in stunning fashion, beating the Wizards by 35 points.

Joe Harris gets into the lane for the STRONG finish! #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/CK4YBYx5R5 — NBA (@NBA) December 23, 2017

And-ones: