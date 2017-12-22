NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Russell Westbrook rescues Thunder with game-winning 3
We had nine games on this NBA Friday, including the second Lakers-Warriors game of the week, and the games did not disappoint.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Friday, Dec. 22
All times Eastern
- Pelicans 111, Magic 97 (Box Score)
- Pistons 104, Knicks 101 (Box Score)
- Nets 119, Wizards 84 (Box Score)
- Bucks 109, Hornets 104 (Box Score)
- Thunder 120, Hawks 117 (Box Score)
- Heat 113, Mavericks 101 (Box Score)
- Clippers 128, Rockets 118 (Box Score)
- Nuggets 102, Trail Blazers 85 (Box Score)
- Warriors 113, Lakers 106 (Box Score)
Harden drops second straight 50-point game, but gets ejected in Rockets' loss
Harden became the first player since Kobe Bryant back in 2007 to score 50-plus points in back-to-back games. He poured in 51 points again, but for the second straight game, the Rockets lost to a team from Los Angeles. In addition, Harden was ejected for knocking the ball out of a ref's hands in the closing seconds.
Leading the way for the Clippers, was Austin Rivers, who poured in a career-high 36 points.
Russell Westbrook hits game-winning 3-pointer to beat Hawks
The Oklahoma City Thunder got a much-needed win on Friday night, but it wasn't as easy as they might have expected against the lowly Atlanta Hawks. But reigning MVP Russell Westbrook made sure they went home with a victory, drilling a game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Westbrook finished with 30 points, 15 assists, and seven rebounds.
Rookies impress in Warriors' win over Lakers
The story of the night at Oracle was the performance of the rookies on both sides. Jordan Bell had a career-high 20 points on 9-13 shooting and 10 rebounds in the win, while both Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma impressed for the Lakers. Kuzma finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds, and Ball put up 24 points, five rebounds, and five assists.
Kevin Durant also had 33 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and four blocks to lead the Warriors to the win.
Bledsoe shines in Bucks' win over Hornets
Eric Bledsoe once again proved a key addition for the Bucks, helping them to a comeback victory over the Hornets. Bledsoe was all over the place, finishing with 24 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. Most importantly, he put in the go-ahead layup with just under 90 seconds to play.
Larry Nance throws down another big dunk on the Dubs
After jamming on Kevin Durant's head in Monday's matchup, Nance threw down another big dunk on the Warriors on Friday night. This one came courtesy of Lonzo Ball, who threw up a perfect lob pass.
Pelicans put on a show in win over Magic
At the end of the first quarter of the Pelicans' matchup with the Magic, DeMarcus Cousins launched up a 3. It didn't go in, but Anthony Davis was there to clean up the mess, soaring in for an incredible putback that went in thanks to a good bounce.
Later in the game, the Pelicans continued to add to their highlight reel. First, Rajon Rondo hit Jrue Holiday with a wicked behind-the-back bounce pass.
Then, in the third quarter, Cousins dropped Nikola Vucevic, and found Holiday for an open 3.
Dennis Smith shows off with 360 windmill jam in pregame warm-ups
The Mavericks' rookie point guard started the show early in Miami, flying through the air for an incredible 360 windmill slam prior to Mavs-Heat.
Joe Harris attacks the rack
If you weren't familiar with Joe Harris before this, you're definitely familiar with him now. The Nets' swingman attacked the rack with authority against the Wizards, hammering home a one-hand slam. Harris had seven points and seven assists on the night, as the Nets won in stunning fashion, beating the Wizards by 35 points.
And-ones:
- Kemba Walker left the Hornets' loss to the Bucks with a head injury, but did not show signs of a concussion. He will be re-evaluated on Saturday.
- Dion Waiters left the Heat's game against the Mavericks early with a sprained ankle.
- Chris Paul (adductor) will miss the Rockets' first game of the season against his old club, the Clippers.
- After missing the past four games with a shoulder injury, Draymond Green will play for the Warriors against the Lakers.
- Damian Lillard will miss the Trail Blazers matchup with the Nuggets due to a hamstring strain.
- The Magic will once again be shorthanded, as Evan Fournier (ankle), Aaron Gordon (calf), and Jonathan Isaac (ankle) are all out against the Pelicans.
